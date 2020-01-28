Turkish lira deposit rates below official inflation

Average interest rates on Turkish lira (TRY) deposits at local banks fell to 9.60% as of January 17, the lowest level recorded since January 2017, according to data from the central bank.

The figure stood at 23% in June 2019 but it has steadily fallen since then.

Official CPI inflation was posted at 11.84% in December.

Total deposits at local lenders rose 1% w/w to TRY2.57 trillion ($432.4bn) as of January 17, data from banking watchdog BDDK showed.