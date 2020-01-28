Turkish lira deposit rates below official inflation

Average interest rates on Turkish lira (TRY) deposits at local banks fell to 9.60% as of January 17, the lowest level recorded since January 2017, according to data from the central bank.
The figure stood at 23% in June 2019 but it has steadily fallen since then.
Official CPI inflation was posted at 11.84% in December.
Total deposits at local lenders rose 1% w/w to TRY2.57 trillion ($432.4bn) as of January 17, data from banking watchdog BDDK showed.
|Turkish banking industry
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Assets (TRY tn)
|3.86
|3.94
|4.14
|4.29
|4.27
|4.23
|4.17
|4.27
|4.27
|4.32
|4.36
|Loans (TRY tn)
|2.38
|2.42
|2.52
|2.56
|2.55
|2.54
|2.49
|2.54
|2.53
|2.56
|2.60
|Gross NPL(TRYbn)
|100
|104
|106
|109
|111
|116
|120
|124
|133
|140
|144
|NPL Ratio (%)
|4.03
|4.11
|4.04
|4.05
|4.18
|4.36
|4.57
|4.64
|4.96
|5.15
|5.23
|Deposits (TRY tn)
|2.05
|2.10
|2.21
|2.27
|2.27
|2.27
|2.26
|2.35
|2.36
|2.42
|2.45
|Equity (TRY bn)
|426
|433
|433
|440
|439
|449
|455
|456
|466
|472
|482
|Net profit (TRY bn)
|3.2
|6.5
|12.4
|16.2
|19.7
|24.8
|28.2
|32.8
|36.2
|41.3
|46.6
|NII (TRY bn)
|10
|21
|35
|48
|61
|73
|86
|100
|114
|130
|145
|ROA (%)
|0.08
|0.17
|0.31
|0.40
|0.48
|0.60
|0.68
|0.79
|0.87
|0.99
|1.11
|ROE (%)
|0.77
|1.53
|2.92
|3.82
|4.67
|5.86
|6.67
|7.76
|8.52
|9.72
|10.95
|Capital/Assets(%)
|11.0
|11.0
|10.5
|10.3
|10.3
|10.6
|10.9
|10.7
|10.9
|10.9
|11.1
|CAR (core) (%)
|14
|14
|13
|13
|13
|13
|14
|14
|14
|14
|14
|source: bddk