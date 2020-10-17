Two Latvian firms set up 5G lab in Riga

Two Latvian firms set up 5G lab in Riga
Image from the Latvian National Digital Library’s collection In Search of Lost Latvia. The laboratory will be located in the legendary VEF building.
By Linas Jegelevicius in Vilnius October 17, 2020

Latvian high-tech companies Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT) and MikroTik have jointly established a 5G laboratory, which is already testing 5G technology solutions. 

The two companies have reportedly already created a prototype for a 5G router that will enable connected equipment to provide data transmission of unprecedented quality in the future.

As explained by the laboratory's founders, they have already produced a powerful 4G router, which has also been released by LMT and MikroTik for trade, while in autumn 2020 the joint work on the development of a 5G router prototype was completed. The developed 5G router could be available in the first quarter of next year.

The 5G laboratory created by LMT and MikroTik is in a significant location – the legendary VEF building, which was once the main technological development and innovation centre not only in Latvia but throughout the region. This location was not randomly selected for the laboratory, but was picked because the VEF created LMT. Similarly, both LMT and MikroTik are, to some extent, pursuing VEF's ambitions, LMT and MikroTik said.

