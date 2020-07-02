Ukraine cancels dollar bond sale after NBU governor resigns

Ukraine cancels dollar bond sale after NBU governor resigns
National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) governor Yakiv Smolii resigned on July 1 citing a "systematic" campaign against him and the central bank. Smolii cited pressure from a “systematic” campaign against him and the central bank by oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky
By bne IntelliNews July 2, 2020

Ukraine has cancelled a planned offering of dollar-denominated Eurobonds, newswires reported on July 2. 

The decision follows the resignation of National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) governor Yakiv Smolii on July 1. 

Smolii cited pressure from a “systematic” campaign against him and the central bank by oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky that he said made it impossible for him “to efficiently fulfil my duty as governor and to co-operate with other government bodies.”

The government had planned to issue a $1.75bn, 12-year dollar bond and a related offer to buy back notes due 2021 and 2022. The offer was priced on July 1. 

However, Reuters said the finance ministry has now cancelled the bond sale. 

As bne IntelliNews reported on July 1, Smolii’s decision to quit was a slap in the face for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and a vote of no confidence in his commitment to the reform agenda.

“Ensuring the central bank’s independence remains our priority,” the president’s office said in a brief statement after the news broke.

“The central bank together with the Cabinet should continue balanced monetary and fiscal policies that will help macroeconomic and financial stability, boost economy and restore banking lending. Discussions about the central bank must be “professional”, the president added.

After Smolii’s resignation the Ukranian hryvnia dropped by 1.3% against the dollar on July 2, its lowest level since April.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s dollar-denominated bonds fell by 2.5 cents on July 2 on news of Smolii’s resignation and the Eurobond sale cancellation, Reuters reported. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia Services PMI bounces back to 47.8 in June, up from 35.9 in May

Governor Smolii’s departure from the NBU creates the risk of devaluation of the hyrvnia or default on its debt this year

Czech PMI slightly up in June but still under 50-point threshold

News

NBU lionises Smolii, clarifies cancellation of Eurobond decision

The National Bank of Ukraine was in damage control mode on July 3 as it lionised its departing governor Yakiv Smolii and released more details of why a planned issue of a 12-year $1.75bn Eurobond was immediately cancelled on the news.

No protests, but police continue to randomly arrest pedestrians on Belarus Independence Day

Belarus celebrated its Independence Day on July 3 and while there were no large-scale protests, police continued to snatch pedestrians from the street in random arrests as tensions remain high.

Governor Smolii’s departure from the NBU creates the risk of devaluation of the hyrvnia or default on its debt this year

Ukraine’s Rada rapidly accepted the resignation of Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yakiv Smolii on July 3, completing the process of his departure from the central bank. But his departure creates danger of devaluation or default

Croatia heads for hung parliament in July 5 election

Croatia’s general election is virtually certain to end in a hung parliament, but the main parties will be under heavy pressure to form a new government quickly as COVID-19 cases rise.

Evidence of massive ballot stuffing emerges in Russia's referendum on constitutional changes

Evidence of massive ballot stuffing emerged in a mathematician Facebook post of a statistical study of the voting results in the referendum on constitutional changes that would allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to remain in office until 2036.

NBU lionises Smolii, clarifies cancellation of Eurobond decision
22 hours ago
No protests, but police continue to randomly arrest pedestrians on Belarus Independence Day
21 hours ago
Governor Smolii’s departure from the NBU creates the risk of devaluation of the hyrvnia or default on its debt this year
1 day ago
Croatia heads for hung parliament in July 5 election
1 day ago
Evidence of massive ballot stuffing emerges in Russia's referendum on constitutional changes
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    5 days ago
  2. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    5 days ago
  3. Saakashvili says Russia "way ahead" of Ukraine in making reforms
    6 days ago
  4. Letter to Putin exposes campaign against US investor Calvey
    6 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    5 days ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago
  4. No wonder Turkey’s in a hurry to open up its economy, latest economic data is catastrophic
    22 days ago
  5. Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine
    19 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss