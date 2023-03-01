Ukraine drone attack almost reaches Moscow

Ukraine flew deadly attack drones deep into Russia and almost all the way to Moscow in a move that shook the Kremlin on February 28.

One of the drones got within 100 kilometres of Moscow, breaching Russian defences and crashing without causing much damage. The attacks shoke the Kremlin and raised questions about Russian defence capabilities more than a year after the country’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

Until now the fighting has been largely contained within Ukraine and the West has been nervous about provoking Russia by giving Ukraine long range missiles that can strike targets inside Russia. However, Ukraine has carried out a number of strikes using its drone on airfields and oil refineries as well as covert sabotage operations using special forces.

Recently the fighting in Ukraine has been spilling over in the regions on the Russian side of the border. Another teenage girl in Bryansk was killed on February 28 by a shell that crossed the border and residents of the region are reportedly beginning to evacuate as the situation becomes increasingly dangerous.

Russian officials confirmed that the drones near Moscow caused no injuries or significant damage. President Vladimir Putin has ordered stepped-up security at the border. Russia has already installed anti-missile defences on the rooves of key buildings in Moscow, including the Ministry of Defence and outside Putin’s private residences, in anticipation of long range missile attacks.

Ukrainian officials have not taken responsibility for the attacks, nor have they acknowledged responsibility for past strikes and sabotage. However, they emphasized Ukraine's right to hit any target in Russia, Reuters reports.

In a speech in Moscow on the same day, Putin did not refer to any specific attacks, but his comments came hours after drones targeted several areas in southern and western Russia.

The apparent attack comes a day after St Petersburg implemented its “carpet plan” protocols that closed the skies over Russia’s northern capital after an unidentified object was seen in the skies outside the city.

All flights into Pulkovo, the city’s main airport, were turned away as Russia’s air force scrambled jets to investigate. The restrictions were lifted at midday local time but the authorities have still not identified the object or given any further details.