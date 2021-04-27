Ukraine issued a $1.25bn eight-year Eurobond on April 26 to high demand

Ukraine issued a $1.25bn eight-year Eurobond on April 26 to high demand
By bne IntelliNews April 27, 2021

Ukraine issued a $1.25bn, eight-year Eurobond on April 26 to high demand, with total demand topping $3.3bn despite the country’s recent tensions with Russia, Reuters reported on the same day.

The bond will price for a yield of 6.875% as announced earlier, the lead manager told Reuters.

The country managed to cut the yield on the bond from the region of a low 7% when the sale started earlier the same day as demand increased from an initial $2.9bn.

The impact on Ukraine’s economy from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was milder than anticipated in 2020 and the economy is predicted to rebound strongly this year.

Ukraine’s economy contracted by 2.8% in January and February, compared to the first two months of last year, estimated the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade. Except for retail trade, all sectors were down. But consensus forecasts put Ukraine’s 2021 GDP growth at 4%.

Inflation is also a concern, but the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) returned to aggressive tightening in March and is expected to continue to hike rates to bring inflation under control.

Ukraine's annual inflation will reach a 1.5-year high of 8% in March 2021, exceeding the central bank's forecast of 7.6%, said a monthly Reuters poll of Ukrainian analysts.

Analysts said consumer prices rose due to inflation imported from world commodity markets, notably wheat, corn, sunflower oil and crude oil.

Oleksiy Blinov, Alfa-Bank Ukraine’s Head of Research, said: “These changes in external prices are directly and indirectly transmitted to consumer inflation in Ukraine.”

The IMF has predicted that Ukraine’s consumer price index will end this year at 7.9%.

In related news the NBU amended rules on corporate issues of Eurobonds to improve conditions for issuers introduced the following amendments:

A €2mn annual cap was lifted off transactions to distribute income on and redeem eurobonds, as well as other issuer transactions for the purpose of placing such securities;

Foreign currency is allowed to be bought to be deposited in the issuer's own account with a Ukrainian bank until the eurobond liabilities mature.

"Ukrainian economy requires additional funds for development, more than ever," Yuriy Heletiy, NBU Deputy Governor, said as cited by Unian. "One of such sources are foreign borrowings."

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Kazakhstan’s Damu Fund receives award for UNDP backed green bond initiative

Kazakhstan’s Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund has received the Green Market Pioneer award from the 6th Annual Climate Bonds Awards 2021 for the issuance of the first ... more

IMF team issues statement on Armenia at conclusion of two week visit

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team on April 21 concluded a two-week visit to Armenia during which they held virtual staff-level discussions with the Armenian authorities to discuss recent ... more

Japan’s JICA awards $300mn loan to assist Turkish MSEs

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has signed an agreement to award a $300mn loan to the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization of Turkey (KOSGEB) to support micro and small ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    8 days ago
  2. Turkey’s descent into coronavirus hell
    6 days ago
  3. VISEGRAD BLOG: Czech President Zeman's pro-Russian policy blows up in his face
    7 days ago
  4. Belarus' Lukashenko makes his big announcement, but it wasn't about merging Russia and Belarus
    1 day ago
  5. Unbundled: the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine
    7 days ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    8 days ago
  2. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    14 days ago
  3. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    29 days ago
  4. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    14 days ago
  5. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    19 days ago

Reports

Dismiss