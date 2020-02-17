Ukraine reports 1.5% y/y GDP growth in October-December

Ukraine’s real GDP grew 1.5% year-on-year, or 0.1% quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted in November-December 2019, according to preliminary estimates by the nation's state statistics service Ukrstat published on February 14.

Evgeniya Akhtyrko at Kyiv-based brokerage Concorde Capital believes that the fourth-quarter cooling of economic growth was due to the drop in industrial output and weak result of the agricultural sector, which was partially due to the shift in seasonality. "Given this estimate, 2019 GDP growth is likely to land at 3.2% y/y (vs. 3.3% y/y in 2018)," she added in a note on February 18.

Concorde expects Ukraine’s economy to grow to 3.3% y/y this year.