Ukraine’s current account deficit swells to $293mn in July from -$31mn in June

Ukraine’s current account deficit swells to $293mn in July from -$31mn in June
Ukraine’s current account swells to $293mn in July from -$31mn in June
By bne IntelliNews September 1, 2021

Ukraine’s current account (C/A) deficit amounted to $293mn in July, enlarging from a $31mn deficit (revised from a previously reported surplus of $295mn) in the previous month mostly due to a deteriorated trade balance, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) preliminarily reported on August 31.

The goods trade deficit amounted to $578mn (vs. a $327mn deficit in June), while the surplus of trade in services increased to $332mn from $316mn in June. The deficit of the primary income balance enlarged to $439mn from $371mn (revised from previously reported deficit of $55mn) in the prior month. The surplus of the secondary income balance increased to $392mn from $321mn in June.

In 7M21 the C/A deficit amounted to $0.9bn (vs. a $4.1bn surplus in 7M20).

Goods exports surged 54% year on year in July (vs. 61% y/y growth in June) to $5.2bn. The growth was mostly driven by a surge in exports of ferrous metals (2.2x y/y) and mineral products (2.4x y/y). In addition, food exports grew by 14% y/y, exports of chemicals jumped 19% y/y and machinery exports advanced 15% y/y.

Goods imports jumped 33% y/y to $5.8bn in July (vs. 36% y/y growth in June). In particular, imports of mineral products surged 75% y/y, chemical imports advanced 35% y/y. In addition, imports of machinery jumped 27% y/y and imports of foods added 16% y/y.

The surplus of the financial account amounted to $776mn, staying almost flat from a surplus of $776mn in June (revised from previously reported surplus of 457mn). In particular, the net inflow under the operations of the government sector amounted to $342mn. The net inflow from foreign direct investment (FDI) is assessed at $617mn, including the income reinvestment of $483mn. At the same time, the net foreign currency outflow from the banking sector amounted to $356mn, the outflow under the trade credits amounted to $300mn.  

The surplus of Ukraine’s balance of payments amounted to $484mn in July (vs. a $753mn surplus in June).

In 7M21, the surplus of Ukraine’s balance of payments amounted to $0.8bn (vs. a surplus of $1.1bn in 7M20).

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ISTANBUL BLOG: Latest monumental folly from Erdogan to deliver the ‘Turkish Pentagon’

Turkey posts 2Q GDP surge of 22% but quality of growth fears remain

PMI manufacturing survey shows business conditions in Turkey strengthened for third straight month

Data

Turkey posts 2Q GDP surge of 22% but quality of growth fears remain

Apart from disquiet at reliability of data, observers worry expansion has been bought at cost of a weaker currency and higher inflation.

PMI manufacturing survey shows business conditions in Turkey strengthened for third straight month

Report also shows supply chain disruption continued in August, contributing to further rises in input costs and selling prices.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI contracts to 46.5 in August as bounce-back effects fade, but businesses retain optimistic outlook

Russia’s seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI index posted 46.5 in August, down from 47.5 in July, the third successive monthly deterioration in operating conditions across the Russian manufacturing sector.

Serbia’s GDP increased by 13.7% y/y in Q2

Serbia’s economy weathered the coronacrisis well, dipping by only 6.3% in Q2 2020 and returning to year-on-year growth in the first quarter of this year.

Poland’s CPI growth picks up to 5.4% y/y, according to flash estimate

The flash reading puts Poland’s inflation at a 20-year high, adding ever more political heat to the debate about whether the central bank should raise rates.

Turkey posts 2Q GDP surge of 22% but quality of growth fears remain
1 day ago
PMI manufacturing survey shows business conditions in Turkey strengthened for third straight month
1 day ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI contracts to 46.5 in August as bounce-back effects fade, but businesses retain optimistic outlook
1 day ago
Serbia’s GDP increased by 13.7% y/y in Q2
1 day ago
Poland’s CPI growth picks up to 5.4% y/y, according to flash estimate
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    4 days ago
  2. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    14 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  4. Russia’s ruling United Russia Party faces prospect of losing its majority in the upcoming elections
    6 days ago
  5. The crushing weight of China’s debt burden on Eurasia
    1 day ago
  1. Fires engulf parts of North Macedonia due to extremely hot weather
    29 days ago
  2. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    4 days ago
  3. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    17 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  5. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss