Ukraine’s domestic bond market off to a strong start in 2020 as yields fall below 10%

Ukraine’s domestic bond market off to a strong start in 2020 as yields fall below 10%
Ukraine’s domestic bond market is off to a strong start in 2020 as yields fall below 10% from over 19% a year earlier
By bne IntelliNews January 23, 2020

Ukraine’s domestic bond market got off to a strong start in 2020 as heavy bidding at the weekly auction on January 22 depressed yields to 10%.

A year ago Ukraine bonds were yielding 19%. The Ministry of Finance continues to squeeze bonds by limiting supply to push down yields further, and will introduce new 7-year bonds in January.

With foreign investor interest strong in Ukraine’s government debt, the share of government hryvnia-denominated debt increased last year from 33% to 41%. Yields on government hryvnia bonds fell sharply: by 7.22 percentage points to 11.78% for three-month government bonds and by 7.08 percentage points to 11.42% for 1-year government bonds by December.  The weighted average term of government hryvnia debt bonds lengthened: from nine months in 2018 to two years in 2019. 

There was heavy bidding at the weekly auction for hryvnia bonds on January 22, where demand was double supply, the Finance Ministry reports.

The sale netted the dollar equivalent of $263mn, 5% more than the auction the week before. Average weighted yields were: 3-year hryvnia bonds down 237 basis points to 10.01%; 1-year bonds down 14 basis points to 10.04%; and 6-month bonds down 172 basis points to 10.03%, reports UBN.

In the same week Ukraine issued €1.25bn in 10-year euro-denominated Eurobonds at the low rate of 4.375% per annum; this was six-times oversubscribed as yields on Ukraine's sovereign debt also tumbled. 

This low interest bond deal will save Ukraine $2mn a day, Prime Minister Honcharuk posted on Telegram after the news broke at Davos. “Our government has inherited a heap of insane debt,” he wrote. Referring to a $20bn a year load, he wrote: “Servicing the national debt is the largest item of expenditure from the State Budget. It will average UAH484bn a year by 2022. That is why we have placed Eurobonds at the cheapest interest rates in the history of Ukraine. In simple words, we replace debts - we give away expensive ones, and we take much cheaper ones.” 

The attraction of the bond market will continue as the National Bank of Ukriane is expected to slash rates next week by 200 basis points or more, ICU writes: “Generally, current conditions seems to have put rates very close to the bottom, and a further decline in the NBU key policy rate will not have significant impact, especially at the long end of yield curve, where demand is mostly seen from foreign investors.” 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

TURKEY INSIGHT: “How long can this go on?” The puzzle of Borsa Istanbul’s foreign-held shares boom

Turkey’s top private lender Isbank sells $750mn of 10-year Basel III eurobonds, others awaited

Ukraine’s retail sales up 10.5% in 2019

News

Western Balkans countries sink on latest Corruption Perceptions Index

Poor performance on latest index from Transparency International comes after years of warnings of the risks of democratic backsliding in the region should states fail to progress towards EU accession.

Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000

Ukraine’s population fell behind that of Poland for the first time as an electronic census revealed the number of citizens had fallen by some 5mn people to 37.289mn since the last census in 2000.

Immigration helps ease CEE labour crisis

The labour shortages that have threatened to limit economic expansion in Central and some parts of Southeast Europe have started to ease in some countries, with increased labour migration a contributing factor.

President of war-hit Ukraine offers 'investment nanny, tax holidays' to potential investors

Any potential investor who invests more than $100mn in Ukraine, will get a personal "guardian" from the government, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is at the Davos conference to talk up Ukraine’s investment case.

Russian Aeroflot carrier taking off for stellar 2020

Analysts are increasingly keen on the stocks of Russian national air carrier Aeroflot after it had a terrible 2019.

Western Balkans countries sink on latest Corruption Perceptions Index
10 hours ago
Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
14 hours ago
Immigration helps ease CEE labour crisis
14 hours ago
President of war-hit Ukraine offers 'investment nanny, tax holidays' to potential investors
19 hours ago
Russian Aeroflot carrier taking off for stellar 2020
18 hours ago

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    6 days ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    8 days ago
  3. Romania to scrap deal with Chinese partner to expand Cernavoda nuclear power plant
    2 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    7 days ago
  5. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    14 hours ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    13 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    6 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    23 days ago
  5. INVISIBLE HAND: Putin’s economic breakthrough that never was
    30 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss