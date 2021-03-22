Ukraine's economy contracted 4% in 2020, ending four years of positive growth, the State Statistics Service said on March 22.

The nominal GDP amounted to UAH4.194 trillion ($152bn), and per capita UAH100,470 ($3,630), Ukrstat said, as cited by Interfax Ukraine.

The service said the change in the deflator in the past year was 9.8%.

The economy was badly hit by the coronacrisis in the second quarter of last year, but recovered relatively fast in the second half of the year.

In the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019, the decline was 1.2%, in the second quarter the economy shrank by 11.2% year on year, after which the contraction slowed to 3.5% in the third quarter and was -0.5% in the fourth.

Nominal GDP in the first quarter of last year was UAH854.05bn (deflator change -5.3%), in the second, UAH875.34bn (5.6%); in the third, UAH1.163 trillion (8.4%); and in the fourth, UAH1.302 trillion (17.5%).

The State Statistics Service recalled that in 2019, Ukraine's GDP grew by 3.2%, in 2018 by 3.4%, and in 2017 and 2016 it increased by 2.5% and 2.4% respectively, after a decline of 9.8% in 2015 and 6.6% in 2014.

The government predicts the Ukrainian economy will grow by 4.6% in 2021.