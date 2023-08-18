Ukraine to target Africa for diplomatic push in bid to counter Russian influence, foreign minister says

“We are starting from scratch in Africa,” Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said. / Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
By bne IntelliNews August 18, 2023

Kyiv will work towards forging stronger partnerships with African countries and reducing Russian influence on the continent, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

Kuleba highlighted the need for consistent and careful work rather than quick fixes.

“We are starting from scratch in Africa. This continent needs systematic and long-term work. It’s not something that happens overnight,” he told AFP.

Kuleba compared it to a diplomatic “counteroffensive,” underlining that Ukraine aims to “free Africa from Russia’s grip”, not replace it. This strategy, he noted, focuses on mutual respect and benefit, distinguishing it from what he called Russian methods of  “coercion, bribery and fear.”

Following Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, several African nations have taken a neutral stance, refusing to oppose Moscow on the global stage.

Notably, a group of African leaders, led by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, undertook a diplomatic mission to mediate between Russia and Ukraine. Their proposal for a comprehensive 10-point resolution plan has not yielded significant progress.

Concurrently, Russia has been actively seeking to enhance its influence in Africa. For instance, Russia's Wagner mercenary group continues to cultivate ties with African countries, such Mali and the Central African Republic, with authoritarian regimes battling insurgents.

Ukraine is trying to position itself as an alternative partner for African nations seeking arms supplies in their efforts against armed groups.

Kuleba was also keen to insist that Russia’s assertions of aiding Africa's food security were undermined by Moscow’s withdrawal from a vital Black Sea grain agreement, which had stabilized worldwide food prices and prevented shortages.

“People in Africa saw that all of Putin’s stories about how he cares about African countries are lies,” Kuleba said. “Putin solves his own problems at the expense of Africans and Ukrainians.”

