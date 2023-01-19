Ukrainian Interior Minister among nine people killed in tragic helicopter crash outside Kyiv

Ukrainian Interior Minister among nine people killed in tragic helicopter crash outside Kyiv
Ukrainian Interior Minister among nine people killed in tragic helicopter crash outside Kyiv / bne IntelliNews
By Dominic Culverwell in London January 19, 2023

A helicopter crashed into a kindergarten just outside Kyiv, killing at least 14 people, including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, the Kyiv Independent reported on January 18.

The tragedy took place on the morning of Wednesday, January 18, in the town of Brovary, on the eastern border of Kyiv. According to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's Office, the helicopter was on its way to a “hot spot” in the war-torn country, before crashing into the kindergarten and a residential building. All nine people on board were killed.

Among the fatalities were two other top officials, Monastyrsky’s first deputy, Yevhen Yenin, and the ministry’s secretary, Yuriy Lubkovych, as well as one child. The latest report from the State Emergency Service claims that 25 people were injured, of which 11 were children. The cause has not yet been determined.

The number of deaths was thought to be higher at first, with the State Emergency Service initially reporting that 17 people were killed. However, this number was revised following the completion of the rescue mission. Some of those injured are on life support, whilst survivors were evacuated from the crash site. 

The tragedy has shaken the nation that has already suffered nearly a year of war. Monastyrsky is the highest-ranking Ukrainian official to have been killed since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Tymoshenko said that the ministry would continue to work as normal and an emergency meeting took place shortly after the crash. The head of the National Police, Ihor Klymenko, is now serving as the acting interior minister; however, he will not serve permanently, and the ministry will consult with the parliament on who will replace Monastyrsky in the near future.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called Monastyrsky’s death "a great loss for the government team and the entire state." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the minister and his colleague as “true patriots of Ukraine”, calling the crash a “horrible tragedy”. 

Zelenskiy appointed Monastyrsky as Interior Minister in July 2021, replacing the controversial Arsen Avakov after seven years in the role. He was initially in charge of the parliament’s law enforcement committee after being elected in 2019 following the victory of Zelenskiy’s Servant of the People Party. His appointment as Interior Minister was seen as Zelenskiy strengthening his power in the government, reported the Kyiv Independent.

European officials also expressed their condolences. EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johannson called Monastyrsky a “true Ukrainian hero” and said his death would be a “great loss for the Ukrainian government, where he played a pivotal role.”

“It will be a great loss for all of us that worked closely with him,” she added.

Related Content

Serbian NGO urges authorities to sanction paramilitary Wagner group's local activities

Running out of ammo

"Tyranny is outpacing democracy" – Zelenskiy warns allies to speed up military support at Davos Forum

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Serbian NGO urges authorities to sanction paramilitary Wagner group's local activities

Running out of ammo

"Tyranny is outpacing democracy" – Zelenskiy warns allies to speed up military support at Davos Forum

News

15 Armenian conscripts die in fire at military barracks

Fire broke out after one of the officers at the unit used a large amount of petrol to start a fire in a woodstove heating the barracks.

Serbian NGO urges authorities to sanction paramilitary Wagner group's local activities

Growing concern over Russian paramilitary organisations activities in Serbia after it called for Serb volunteers to join its ranks and fight in Ukraine.

IEA expects an inflection in oil markets in 2023 when demand will exceed supply

The International Energy Agency reports that oil demand this year will grow by 1.9mn b/d, to a record 101.7mn b/d, and supply by 1mn b/d, to 101.1mn bpd in its first monthly report for 2023 released on January 18.

Hungary could face renewed EC scrutiny over Paks nuclear plant expansion

Brussels could take another look as prolonged delays forces Budapest to consider extending lifespan of existing reactors.

"Tyranny is outpacing democracy" – Zelenskiy warns allies to speed up military support at Davos Forum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy again urged allies to send Ukraine tanks at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 18.

15 Armenian conscripts die in fire at military barracks
7 hours ago
Serbian NGO urges authorities to sanction paramilitary Wagner group's local activities
13 hours ago
IEA expects an inflection in oil markets in 2023 when demand will exceed supply
13 hours ago
Hungary could face renewed EC scrutiny over Paks nuclear plant expansion
13 hours ago
"Tyranny is outpacing democracy" – Zelenskiy warns allies to speed up military support at Davos Forum
13 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    6 days ago
  2. BUCHAREST BLOG: What the Andrew Tate case says about corruption in Romania
    6 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Putin has lost this winter gas battle, but another energy crisis is ahead
    7 days ago
  4. Russia claims to kill 600 Ukrainian soldiers in retaliation for Ukraine’s New Year’s Eve missile strike on Russian barracks
    10 days ago
  5. Sweden-based Kurdish group’s ‘execution’ video depicting Erdogan swinging from rope infuriates Ankara
    6 days ago
  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    14 days ago
  2. The copper shortage is getting real
    18 days ago
  3. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    11 days ago
  4. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    17 days ago
  5. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss