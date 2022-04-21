Ukrainian millionaire asks the military to bomb his mansion after it was occupied by Russian troops

Ukrainian millionaire asks the military to bomb his mansion after it was occupied by Russian troops
Andrey Stavnitser's mansion in ruins after Russian troops were shelled by Ukrainian artillery at the owner's behest.
By Social media correspondent Dominic Culverwell April 21, 2022

A Ukrainian millionaire asked the Ukrainian Armed Forces to bomb his newly completed mansion after discovering that Russian troops were using it as an artillery position. 

From Andrey Stavnitser Facebook

In an interview with the television show Good Morning Britain on April 18, Andrey Stavnitser described how he felt “disgusted” after Russian troops near Irpin, Kyiv Oblast, broke into his home, held his security guards hostage and robbed surrounding houses of “TVs, iPads, computers.”

Stavnitser was able to observe the Russian troops from his refuge in Poland using a webcam they had failed to detect and noted 12 units of military vehicles on his territory, including multiple launch rocket systems which Russian troops were using to shell Kyiv. 

After his security guards had been released naked into the woods, Stavnitser passed on his home's co-ordinates to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in what he claims was an “obvious decision”. Ukrainian troops proceeded to destroy all the Russian military vehicles and a large section of the house. 

“Now I’m the lucky possessor of 10 or 12 different burnt Russian units,” he joked in a video for Bloomberg

From Andrey Stavnitser Facebook

Although receiving praise online and in Western media, Stavnitser wrote on Facebook, “Stop praising me, please I didn't hit them with my bare hands (...) We will rebuild the house, we will rebuild the country, the main thing is to save as many lives as possible”.

Stavnitser is one of Ukraine’s richest men and the CEO of TransInvestService, a private terminal operator. He and his brother Yegor founded the Alexey Stavnitser Charity Foundation which focuses on providing high-quality bulletproof vests and helmets for the Ukrainian Army and Territorial Defence Forces. 

The main battle has now moved away from the Kyiv region. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said a “significant part” of the Russian army was now poised to try to take control of eastern regions in Ukraine. In a video address he said Russian troops had begun the battle for Donbas, “for which they have been preparing for a long time… No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves. We will do it every day.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Moscow's race against time to divert energy exports from Europe to Asia

HOMANS: Two Ukraine conversations in Washington DC

RIMMER: Victory Day?

News

Erdogan opponent taunts president over his failed ‘Vision 2023’

“What did you promise for 2023? With eight months to 2023, our nation in today’s Turkey waits in line for bread and butter and buys tomatoes and peppers piece by piece,” says IYI party leader Aksener.

Possible prisoner exchange between captured British fighters and Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk

Pro-Russian MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who is currently being detained by Ukraine’s State Security Service (SBU), has asked to be exchanged for Ukrainian soldiers captured in Mariupol, Interfax Ukraine reported on April 18.

Outcry in North Macedonia over Bulgarian cultural centre named for Nazi collaborator

North Macedonia’s opposition and Jewish community call on EU to condemn Bulgaria for naming cultural centre after Nazi collaborator amid efforts by the two countries to resolve differences and unblock Skopje’s EU path.

ISKP terrorists in Afghanistan said to claim rocket attack on Uzbekistan

A regional affiliate of Islamic State on April 18 reportedly said it had carried out a rocket attack on Uzbekistan from neighbouring Afghanistan. If confirmed, it would be the first strike by the terrorist group against the Central Asian nation.

Moldova revises budget in response to energy and humanitarian crises

Revised budget envisages a deficit of around 6.9% of the projected GDP for 2022 as government hikes spending to support economy and save jobs.

Erdogan opponent taunts president over his failed ‘Vision 2023’
13 hours ago
Possible prisoner exchange between captured British fighters and Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk
20 hours ago
Outcry in North Macedonia over Bulgarian cultural centre named for Nazi collaborator
1 day ago
ISKP terrorists in Afghanistan said to claim rocket attack on Uzbekistan
2 days ago
Moldova revises budget in response to energy and humanitarian crises
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    3 days ago
  2. Mariupol Mysteries: Rumours of "foreigners" persist as Briton “Cossack Gundi” captured
    8 days ago
  3. The EU’s sixth package of sanctions will target Russian oil exports to Europe
    3 days ago
  4. Does Putin have cancer?
    16 days ago
  5. VIDEO: Destruction of steel factory in Mariupol
    30 days ago
  1. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    23 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime
    28 days ago
  3. Rosatom reportedly pulling out of Paks project
    23 days ago
  4. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    3 days ago
  5. Nato to send more, and possibly more powerful, weapons to Ukraine
    13 days ago

Reports

Dismiss