Ukrainian real wages rise 10% y/y in July

Ukrainian real wages rise 10% y/y in July
Real wages in Ukraine rose 10.2% year on year in July, slowing from 12.9% growth y/y in June, according to the State Statistics Service
By by Cameron Jones in London August 31, 2021

Real wages in Ukraine rose 10.2% year on year in July, slowing from 12.9% growth y/y in June, according to the State Statistics Service on August 27. The average monthly nominal wage amounted to UAH14,345 ($527).

The leaders for average monthly wages were the City of Kyiv atUAH20,956 ($780), Ukrainian controlled Donetsk at UAH15,287 ($569) and Kyiv at UAH14,543 ($541). The largest average nominal wage increase was in hospitality and catering services (52.5% y/y), healthcare and social assistance (30.5% y/y), arts, sports and recreation (39.5%) and other services (30.5%).

Within the industrial sector, the highest growth was in production of rubber and plastics (21.6% y/y), machinery (21.2% y/y) and textile industry (20.8% y/y).

The growth rate for real wages is declining as the effect of the low comparative base of the previous year wears off, according to analysts at Concorde Capital. However, the growth of real wages remains high, driven by economic revival and a high demand for workers. Concorde Capital expects real wages will rise by 8-9% in 2021.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

HOMANS: Presidents Zelenskiy and Biden to meet

bneGreen: Steel faces paying for its carbon

July profits of $360mn for Ukraine’s banks biggest single monthly gain in the last five years

Data

Croatia’s retail trade lifted by strong tourism season

Retail trade turnover increased in Croatia by 12.8% annually and by 2.2% in monthly terms in July.

North Macedonia’s annual PPI growth speeds up to 9.9% y/y in July

North Macedonia’s domestic industrial producer price index started to grow in February, and growth accelerated in July.

The approval rating for Russian President Vladimir Putin slid from 66% in June to 61% in August

The approval rating for Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken a hit in the last two months, falling from 66% in June to 61% as of August and with 37% disapproving, according to the Levada Center, his worst result since last May.

July profits of $360mn for Ukraine’s banks biggest single monthly gain in the last five years

The profit of Ukraine’s banks surged to UAH9.7bn ($361mn) in July as the sector’s recovery starts to pull ahead of even their performance in 2019, the last year of strong growth.

Hungary's jobless rate edges below 4% in July

Hungary’s labour market has been resilient and recovered quickly from the pandemic, helped by coordinated economic protection measures by the state and the central bank.

Croatia’s retail trade lifted by strong tourism season
13 hours ago
North Macedonia’s annual PPI growth speeds up to 9.9% y/y in July
21 hours ago
The approval rating for Russian President Vladimir Putin slid from 66% in June to 61% in August
1 day ago
July profits of $360mn for Ukraine’s banks biggest single monthly gain in the last five years
1 day ago
Hungary's jobless rate edges below 4% in July
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    1 day ago
  2. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    12 days ago
  3. 15% of Russian industrial companies are zombies
    8 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  5. Russia’s ruling United Russia Party faces prospect of losing its majority in the upcoming elections
    3 days ago
  1. Fires engulf parts of North Macedonia due to extremely hot weather
    27 days ago
  2. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    14 days ago
  3. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    1 day ago
  4. Georgia’s Western honeymoon – coming to an end?
    26 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss