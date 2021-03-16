UNDP supported app for beekeepers launches in Kyrgyzstan

An app for beekeepers supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched in Kyrgyzstan.
Beekeeping in Kyrgyzstan is seen as a promising area of entrepreneurship. Beekeepers in the country often face problems due to a lack of experts and information on beekeeping and often find themselves using unreliable data.
“With the easy-to-use app, beekeepers can find information on bee family biology, breeds, egg-laying, overwintering of bees, honey selection and other data needed for the job. The app also contains expert-verified information on apiary maintenance, according to the annual technological process, and gives users the opportunity to directly contact a specialist in the field through a contact list in the app,” the UNDP said in a statement. “A particularly useful feature is the section where one can learn about common bee diseases and how to prevent and treat them. In addition, the app encourages users to start a profitable business and learn beekeeping.”
The application is available in three languages: English, Kyrgyz and Russian.
