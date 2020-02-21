University of Tehran team’s Surena IV humanoid robot can climb stairs

Robotics specialists at the University of Tehran have presented the fourth version of their humanoid robot Surena, IEEE Spectrum magazine has reported.

This model is reportedly able to grab water bottles and remove boxes. The first version of the Surena robot was introduced in 2008. It had only eight degrees of freedom and used a platform with wheels for movement.

Surena IV has 43 degrees of freedom. That means it can climb stairs and use various tools. It is equipped with a sensory system that allows it to navigate in space, as well as a text-to-speech unit for communicating with people.

In the new version, engineers led by Professor Aghil Yousefi-Koma turned to more advanced materials. In doing so, they reduced the weight of the anthropomorphic robot to 68 kg (Surena III weighed almost 100 kg).

Robot developers are looking for practical areas for application of Surena IV.

Yousefi-Coma noted said he saw the robot as a “symbol of technological progress towards peace and humanity”, which will inspire people to make new discoveries in the field of robotics.

“Improving the robot’s interaction with the environment was one of the main goals of the Surena IV project,” he added.