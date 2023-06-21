US envoy warns Kosovo unrest could erupt into regional war

US envoy warns Kosovo unrest could erupt into regional war
/ bne IntelliNews
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje June 21, 2023

US envoy Gabriel Escobar has warned that the crisis in northern Kosovo has the potential to transform into an international and regional conflict if left unaddressed. 

Western diplomats are urgently trying to calm the situation in northern Kosovo, and have emphasised the need for de-escalation.

The situation in the volatile region escalated recently when four mayors, accompanied by special police protection, entered municipal buildings, leading to protests and subsequent injuries to Nato peacekeeping troops in the following days.

The mayors had been elected in local municipal elections boycotted by the Serb majority in April. As a consequence, Kosovo Albanian candidates emerged victorious with a low voter turnout of just 3.5%.

Serbian forces then apprehended three Kosovo police officers on June 14, triggering accusations of illegal border crossings from both sides.

In response, Kosovo's PM Albin Kurti implemented a ban on vehicles with Serbian license plates from entering the territory.

Speaking on a joint video conference hosted by the Atlantic Council with EU envoy Miroslav Lajcak, Escobar called for the immediate release of the three arrested Kosovo police officers, and reaffirmed the US's commitment to seeing Kosovo join the EU and Nato.

The two diplomats discussed recent developments in the region, the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, US-EU cooperation in the region, and strategies to ensure the implementation of the Ohrid and Brussels agreements.

Lajcak stressed the importance of resolving the Kosovo issue by the end of 2023, as it may lose international attention next year.

“Since May 26, we have had people on the streets, there is the Kosovo police and KFOR. We have seen several incidents, but right now the first priority is to get people off the streets, the situation to de-escalate and to return to dialogue" Lajcak said.

Lajcak said he firmly believes that a meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s PM Albin Kurti in Brussels will be arranged soon. He underscored that the first step towards de-escalation should come from Pristina, urging the authorities to instruct Albanian mayors not to work from municipal offices.

“The Kosovo issue must be resolved by the end of the year, because in 2024, Kosovo will not be in the centre of attention. There are elections in the US, Europe … We must return to the negotiating table as soon as possible,” said Lajcak.

The EU recently called for the unconditional participation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's PM Kurti in the meeting led by EU's High Representative Josep Borrell.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EU foreign policy chief meets with Vucic, Kurti to defuse tensions in northern Kosovo

20 years of accession stagnation since Thessaloniki summit

Protests break out again in northern Kosovo after arrest of ethnic Serb

News

Kyrgyzstan: Russian rapper’s show cancelled over morality concerns

Promoters of the Morgenshtern concert say they received death threats.

EU foreign policy chief meets with Vucic, Kurti to defuse tensions in northern Kosovo

Josep Borrell says consensus on new local elections in troubled region after separate meetings with leaders of Serbia and Kosovo.

EU signs off on eleventh package of sanctions

The eleventh package of sanctions introduces few new sanctions, but aims to make the previous 10 packages more effective by closing loopholes and targeting sanction-busting companies.

PiS leader Kaczynski rejoins government in reshuffle ahead of critical election

Kaczynski’s returning to work in the government – after a stint in 2020-2022 – is seen as a key move aimed at reining in factions and restoring the integrity of the ruling party's election campaign.

€4bn Neptun Deep offshore gas project in Romania officially set for completion in 2027

Field is expected to cover most of Romania's gas consumption of around 12 bcm of gas per year and create significant export potential.

Kyrgyzstan: Russian rapper’s show cancelled over morality concerns
55 minutes ago
EU foreign policy chief meets with Vucic, Kurti to defuse tensions in northern Kosovo
10 hours ago
EU signs off on eleventh package of sanctions
1 day ago
PiS leader Kaczynski rejoins government in reshuffle ahead of critical election
1 day ago
€4bn Neptun Deep offshore gas project in Romania officially set for completion in 2027
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    7 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 day ago
  3. Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022
    10 days ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    3 days ago
  5. Europe slow to sign military procurement contracts needed to supply Ukraine with weapons
    3 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    7 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    28 days ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    25 days ago
  4. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss