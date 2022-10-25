US support for Ukraine hit by rising petrol prices

US support for Ukraine hit by rising petrol prices
US support for Ukraine rose rapidly after the war started in February, but now that war is hitting people in the pocket as energy prices rise, that support is starting to wane. / bne IntelliNews
By Statista October 25, 2022

While support for Ukraine remains high overall in the United States eight months into the war, Americans’ wallets are feeling the pinch of rising fuel and gas prices following heavy sanctions against Russia, Statista said in a note on October 25.

This is having an impact on how some people feel about the US’ role in the conflict, as highlighted by a recent poll carried out by Ipsos and Reuters. It found that while as of early March nearly two-thirds of adults believed that paying more for energy was worth it in order to defend another democratic country, the figure had fallen to around half of respondents by the beginning of this month.

As our chart shows, this balance between the importance of democratic values and the squeeze of personal financial costs has been constantly shifting since the war began.

When Russia first invaded, only 49% of respondents thought it was more important to defend Ukraine at the stake of higher bills its lowest point since the question was first asked.

One possible explanation for this initial lower rate could be drawn from another question on the survey, which found that in the same period, nearly half of respondents said they felt that the war in Ukraine was not a US-specific problem and that Washington should not interfere there.

As the war escalated, though, support for Ukraine through backing the sanctions grew and only now is it starting to show signs of waning once more.

The fairly comprehensive survey shows that the war in Ukraine is clearly an important issue for Americans and, at the same time, so is the question of what they can afford.

Infographic: U.S. Support for Ukraine Challenged by Rising Gas Prices | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

Related Content

MACRO ADVISORY: Great Game 3.0: The Politics of Rail

Dirty bombs and exploding dams: Moscow claims Kyiv is plotting to kill its own citizens in baseless false-flag accusation

Unusually warm autumn boosting Europe in its energy battle with Putin

Data

Fiscal pressure grows in Western Balkans as region heads into new storm

World Bank urges governments to target support at most vulnerable households and businesses.

Average gross wage in Slovenia down by real 4.8% y/y in August

Wages are failing to keep pace with inflation which stood at 11% y/y in August.

IMF increases global inflation outlook in 2022 to 9.9%

The International Monetary Fund has said that it expects inflation pressures to be significant around the world in 2022. Inflation is predicted to be worse in developing economies, where price increases are projected to reach 9.9% on average.

Polish retail sales grow 4.1% y/y in September

Polish retail sales grew 4.1% y/y at constant prices in September, the growth rate easing slightly from a gain of 4.2% y/y the preceding month, statistics office GUS said on October 21.

Turkey slashes policy rate further by 150bp despite 83% inflation

President Erdogan still tearing up the books on conventional economic policy in his dash for growth ahead of elections.

