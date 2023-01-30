Usmanov reported to be poised to exit telecom market by selling MegaFon to state-owned Rostelecom

Usmanov reported to be poised to exit telecom market by selling MegaFon to state-owned Rostelecom
Alisher Usmanov's exit from the TMT market has been prepared by MegaFon's consolidation of all the other telecom assets of USM Group at the end of 2022. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 30, 2023

Russian state-controlled telecom Rostelecom is negotiating to buy mobile operator MegaFon from the USM Group of billionaire Alisher Usmanov, according to a report by Kommersant citing unnamed sources.

Rostelecom already controls another "big four" mobile operator, Tele2 Russia, and the acquisition of MegaFon would result in large-scale state consolidation of the TMT sector. Unconfirmed reports claimed that another "big four" operator VimpelCom could also be re-sold to an anchor investor after its ongoing extraction from Netherlands-based mother group VEON controlled by the Alfa Group of billionaire Mikhail Fridman.

bne IntelliNews previously suggested that the Russian authorities could increasingly rely on Rostelecom in any new infrastructure and tech projects under sanctions. Even prior to the invasion of Ukraine, the state company has been the major recipient of B2B, B2G telecom and infrastructure contracts.

For Usmanov’s USM, the sale of MegaFon could be a way to completely pull out of the telecom and tech market and focus on heavy industry (another anchor asset is iron ore major Metalloinvest). Previously Usmanov handed over internet major Mail.ru to state-controlled investors, while Aliexpress Russia, its promising joint venture with Chinese Alibaba Group, is falling behind in the post-invasion e-commerce race

Usmanov owns the largest stake in the USM holding, which includes Metalloinvest, Udokan Copper, MegaFon and other assets. Forbes estimates his fortune at $11.5bn, ranking him seventh in terms of the richest people in Russia.

Usmanov's exit from the TMT market has been prepared by MegaFon's consolidation of all the other telecom assets of USM Group at the end of 2022, sources told Kommersant. The operator bought oneFactor AI division, software developer Naxain, and Inplat e-payment platform. 

Given Usmanov’s long track record of good relations with the Kremlin, it is unlikely that selling MegaFon will meet any regulatory hurdles.

MegaFon has over 74mn subscribers and is 100% owned by the USM Group. It owns 100% of Skartel (Yota operator), 100% of NetByNet, 100% of Megafon Retail, 25% of Start video service and other assets. Revenue for 2021 was RUB354bn and net debt stood at RUB245bn.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Belarus faces new sanctions by the EU and asset seizures by Ukraine

Orban sparks storm by saying Ukraine is a 'no man's land'

Ukraine official tweets ‘Did warn you’ after drone attack in Iran

News

Belarus faces new sanctions by the EU and asset seizures by Ukraine

After statements made by European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen in early January, the EU’s new sanctions package against Belarus is starting to take form. The new package will make the existing sanctions hit even harder.

Zimbabwe opposition CCC party members released after two weeks in detention

Orban sparks storm by saying Ukraine is a 'no man's land'

Orban also told foreign journalists that he did "definitely not" want to stay in the EU, but was forced to do so because of Hungary’s trade links with the bloc.

Babis pledges to continue fighting after election defeat

Billionaire populist could expand his electorate by squeezing far-right parties with his pledges to seek peace in Ukraine.

S&P downgrades Hungary's rating to 'BBB-'

Rating agency warns that a significant delay or shortfall in EU funding would significantly affect forecasts for economic growth, fiscal balances, and external metrics.

Belarus faces new sanctions by the EU and asset seizures by Ukraine
3 hours ago
Zimbabwe opposition CCC party members released after two weeks in detention
6 hours ago
Orban sparks storm by saying Ukraine is a 'no man's land'
11 hours ago
Babis pledges to continue fighting after election defeat
11 hours ago
S&P downgrades Hungary's rating to 'BBB-'
12 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    5 days ago
  2. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    7 days ago
  3. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    6 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?
    7 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    19 days ago
  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    5 days ago
  2. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    7 days ago
  3. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    6 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    19 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss