UzAuto Motors launches subscription campaign for third IPO in Uzbekistan's history

UzAuto Motors launches subscription campaign for third IPO in Uzbekistan's history
The four millionth car produced by UzAuto, a milestone reached in November 2022. / UzAuto Motors
By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent December 1, 2022

UzAuto Motors, the largest car manufacturer in the CIS, has announced the launch of a subscription campaign for its initial public offering (IPO).

In 2023, the automaker plans an IPO on a foreign exchange. The company will use the funds received to ramp up production capacity and other development projects.

This will be the third ever IPO in Uzbekistan. In 2018, the Quartz glass factory was publicly placed, and in 2019-2020 the plastic manufacturer Gizz Plastic.

The listing is one of a series of three “People’s IPOs” due to take place before the end of the year, where the first stakes in three major enterprises will be sold off via the Tashkent Stock Exchange, as reported by bne IntelliNews. Small stakes will be sold in some of the most attractive companies in the country. 

The other two companies preparing to IPO are UzMetKombint, the country’s largest steel maker, and QQB, a top 10 bank and the Uzbekistan’s largest mortgage lender. 

The IPOs are the first step in a grand plan to get the government out of business and place dozens of leading companies into the hands of private enterprises as part of the transformation begun by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in 2016. 

UzAuto’s listing is due to launch on December 1 and will last until December 22.

The sole shareholder of UzAuto approved the consolidation of securities in the format 5,000:1. The authorised capital of the concern now consists of 270mn shares with a nominal value of UZS5,000.

From 2.7mn to 13.5mn shares (1-5%, as previously reported) will be put up for auction. The lower limit of the price range is UZS72,510, the upper one is UZS81,573. The investment intermediary for the IPO is a consortium led by Freedom Broker.

Founded in 1993, UzAuto produces a wide range of Chevrolet brand cars according to the full cycle type (CKD). In Uzbekistan, production is carried out at factories in Asaka (Andijan region) and Pitnak (Khorezm region). It has also established assembly lines in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

The company has already increased production in recent years. On November 5, the company announced that the four millionth car rolled off its assembly line. The car was a Chevrolet Tracker, which the company started producing at its plant in Asaka in July. 

“[I]t took 22 years to reach the previous anniversary volume of 3,000,000 vehicles. The milestone of 4mn was reached in just four. All this became possible thanks to the transformation of the automotive industry, the increase in capacity, the modernisation of production processes, as well as the deepening of localisation,” the company announced at the time.

UzAuto aims to produce 500,000 vehicles in 2023, with an increase to 1,000,000 in the future. Other plans include the launch of production of the Chevrolet Onix and further expansion in Central Asia.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Energy efficiency investment turns the corner in 2022, but more is needed

Russia proposes Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan join “gas union”

EBRD warns of risk of 'zombification'

News

Turkey’s Syria, Iraq air strikes conducted with knowledge of Russia, US, says academic

Professor also says she expects Iran to carry out land operation in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Putin tells Scholz Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure inevitable, rejects Biden’s call for talks

Speaking to a Western leader for the first time since September, Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure were “inevitable,” and rejected US calls for talks.

Tehran’s main street reverts to pre-revolutionary name on Google Maps

The late-night edit by an unknown actor is the latest tussle in a battle of wills between those who support the current Islamic regime and those who look back to the Pahlavi monarchy.

Slovak government faces vote of no-confidence next week

The vote comes as public support for the government has collapsed amid political divisions and defections and the perceived failure of the cabinet to get a grip on the worsening cost of living crisis.

Pro-Russian ex-interior minister to head Serbia’s intelligence service

Aleksandar Vulin was a staunchly pro-Russian member of the former government, who paid a high-profile visit to Moscow in August.

Turkey’s Syria, Iraq air strikes conducted with knowledge of Russia, US, says academic
3 hours ago
Putin tells Scholz Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure inevitable, rejects Biden’s call for talks
1 day ago
Tehran’s main street reverts to pre-revolutionary name on Google Maps
1 day ago
Slovak government faces vote of no-confidence next week
1 day ago
Pro-Russian ex-interior minister to head Serbia’s intelligence service
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago
  2. Pashinyan refuses to sign CSTO declaration after bloc's failure to help Armenia
    8 days ago
  3. Gazprom unveils its biggest investment programme in eight years as it begins to reorientate to the east
    9 days ago
  4. The sudden death of Belarus’ foreign minister
    5 days ago
  5. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    10 days ago
  1. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  2. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    1 month ago
  3. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago
  4. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    10 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss