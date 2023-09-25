Uzbekistan, China ink $1.4bn in agreements across sectors including energy and engineering

Uzbekistan’s Ferghana Region concluded 29 trade and investment agreements worth $1.37bn in energy, engineering and other fields with Chinese companies during a recent visit paid to China by a delegation led by the region's mayor Khairullo Bazarov.

Agreements were inked with China Power International, CAMC Engineering, Shaanxi Xiangsheng Industrial Group and China Huadian Engineering. These companies are to launch four photovoltaic power plants worth $1bn in Ferghana.

In Furkat district, DongFeng Special Car Company aims to launch the production of electric buses. A $100mn plant will have the capacity to produce 1,000 buses per year.

The Uzbek delegation also agreed a $30mn deal for the production of electric bus batteries by China's Jiangxi Anchi New Energy Technology.

In addition, seven other industrial projects worth $112mn are to be implemented in copper processing, the production of agricultural machinery and tiles, granite and iron profile production.

In light industry, the parties signed agreements worth $26mn. The largest is for a $10mn furniture factory with a showroom in Tashlak district.

Poultry enterprise White Chicken House, meanwhile, signed a $5mn contract with China Broken Shield to establish meat and offal exports to China.