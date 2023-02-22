Uzbekistan: Lingerie shop shamed by conservative activist

Uzbekistan: Lingerie shop shamed by conservative activist
The more customary look of a MilaVitsa store. The offending outlet in Tashkent was given a moral makeover. / yandex.com/maps
By Eurasianet February 22, 2023

A lingerie shop in Uzbekistan’s capital, Tashkent, has had to take down posters featuring images of models in underwear after a conservative commentator took to social media to condemn what he described as overly suggestive imagery. 

In video footage posted online last week, the self-styled blogger can be heard to note angrily that “fourth- and fifth-grade students walk past here” and demanding that local authorities take action.

In a follow-up clip, the man, who has been identified as a 24-year-old resident of Tashkent’s suburbs, gleefully demonstrated the shop’s bare display. 

“After yesterday’s video, they took away the photos of these prostitutes. Many thanks to officials for their understanding,” he is heard saying.

In the days that followed, things took a dramatic turn, though, when the resident was himself summoned for questioning by the police.   

The episode has highlighted the growing rise of traditionalism in Uzbekistan, and how the authorities often struggle to adopt coherent and consistent positions when buffeted by rivalling social trends. At times officials cave to the conservatives, only to then rapidly reverse themselves without explanation.

News outlet Gazeta.uz quoted official sources echoing the language of the complainant.

“About 5,000-6,000 people pass by here every day. Families, children. These kinds of photos are unacceptable,” a Tashkent district government office said in a press release.

Authorities in the district of Tashkent where all this unfolded later denied, however, that they had applied pressure on MilaVitsa, the lingerie shop in question, to drop the posters. Officials promised journalists they would provide more information in due time, but no explanations came.

In the days that followed, the branch of MilaVitsa, which is an international chain, replaced its original posters with something a little more prim. Store managers declined to comment to Eurasianet on the incident. 

Just as MilaVitsa’s troubles were ending, things grew hotter for the blogger. At the end of last week, police summoned him to a precinct for what has been termed a “prophylactic chat” – a bureaucratic euphemism intended to convey one single message: “Don’t do it again.”

The police claimed the man had broken the law by posting religious content to his social media account without proper authorisation and that a court had accordingly fined him $50.

A fine is unlikely to diminish the enthusiasm of the flourishing community of pious activists who have taken it upon themselves to propagate their conservative views, particularly as regards what they consider should be the proper behaviour of women. In 2021, a group of activists – they were men, as is customary – printed and distributed leaflets calling on women to dress modestly during the holy month of Ramadan. 

Officials are eager not to be seen as opposing traditionalist attitudes – not least as they have often pushed them hard themselves – but they also evince clear discomfort at hardliner piety spreading unchecked across social media. By punishing both sides, they may hope to have their cake and eat it.

This article originally appeared on Eurasianet here.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

PANNIER: Uzbekistan’s relations with Taliban start to fray

Usmanov says he’s no oligarch, focusing his efforts on Uzbekistan now

HESS: Russia is down, but not out, in Central Asia

News

Putin revokes Russia’s foreign policy law and sets the stage for a new Cold War

Russian President Vladimir Putin revokes a law that outlines Russia’s main foreign policy goals on February 21 that sets the stage for more aggressive Cold War-like relations with the West.

Russia scraps commitment to peaceful solution to Transnistria conflict

Putin cancels 2012 decree that supported Moldova’s sovereignty after warnings Moscow is plotting to destabilise Moldova.

Biden says Nato is more united than ever before against Russian aggression

US president says West will seek justice for the war crimes and crimes against humanity continuing to be committed by Russia.

Bulgarian supreme court bans gender reassignment

Government also refuses to implement the Istanbul Convention on violence against women in double blow for human rights.

Putin paints a picture of his growing Western paranoia in his State of the Nation speech

President Vladimir Putin put the blame for the war in Ukraine squarely on the West and warned his citizens to prepare for a long war in his first State of the Nation speech for two years.

Putin revokes Russia’s foreign policy law and sets the stage for a new Cold War
12 hours ago
Russia scraps commitment to peaceful solution to Transnistria conflict
16 hours ago
Biden says Nato is more united than ever before against Russian aggression
16 hours ago
Bulgarian supreme court bans gender reassignment
1 day ago
Putin paints a picture of his growing Western paranoia in his State of the Nation speech
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. 4,000 Islamic State fighters gathered near Afghanistan border with Tajikistan says Kremlin officer
    6 days ago
  1. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    30 days ago
  2. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    28 days ago
  3. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  4. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss