Uzbekistan one of only two countries in Europe and Central Asia to put in positive economic growth this year says World Bank

Uzbekistan one of only two countries in Europe and Central Asia to put in positive economic growth this year says World Bank
Uzbekistan's growth fell to zero in the first half of 2020 but is expected to recover somewhat in the second half of this year.
By Alisher Kalandarov in Tashkent October 8, 2020

The autumn edition of the World Bank’s Economic Update released on October 7 forecasts that Uzbekistan is one of only two countries in Europe and Central Asia that will see positive economic growth this year as the rest of the world suffers from an economic recession caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The pandemic is the most severe crisis Uzbekistan has faced since the economy’s recovery from the breakup of the Soviet Union. It has adversely affected growth and resulted in declines in employment, wellbeing and the incomes of citizens.

In the first half of 2020, GDP growth was nearly zero, compared with growth of 5.8% in the first half of 2019. Investment in fixed capital decreased by 12.8% in the same period. The unemployment rate increased sharply from 9.4% in the first quarter of 2020, to 15% in the second quarter.

Higher gold production and growth in agriculture helped offset a sharp fall in industry and services. Despite a 19% decline in remittances, a cumulative increase of 17% in social payments and a 10% increase in minimum wages since February have helped preserve private consumption.

Lower remittances and a bigger trade deficit widened the current account deficit to 7.7% of GDP in the first half of 2020. Exports fell by 22.6% in the same period, due to global supply chain disruptions and a fall in key commodity prices (natural gas, metals). Imports fell by 15% due to a sharp fall in machinery and capital imports.

Lower revenue collections and large anti-crisis spending contributed to a fiscal deficit of about 5% of GDP in the first half of 2020. About 2.5% of GDP was directed to additional health spending, increases in low-income allowances, support to enterprises, and an expansion of public works. Despite a large revenue increase from higher gold exports, weaker economic conditions and tax deferrals contributed to a two-percentage point year-on-year decline in revenues as a share of GDP.

Policy rate cut twice

Annual inflation fell to 11.6% in August allowing the Central Bank of Uzbekistan to cut its policy rate twice in 2020, from 16% to 15% in April, and to 14% in September. Anti-crisis credit lines to firms helped increase credit to the economy by 18% in January-August.

“The COVID-19 crisis in Uzbekistan has almost entirely extinguished GDP growth in 2020, and increased poverty levels for the first time in over two decades. To mitigate the economic, social, and health consequences of the pandemic, the Government has been taking anti-crisis policy measures. Despite the current challenges, the authorities have reconfirmed their strong commitment to continue reforms in key sectors of the economy to achieve stronger growth and improve wellbeing of citizens. This is very important to ensure a more resilient and inclusive post COVID-19 recovery,” noted Marco Mantovanelli, World Bank country manager for Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan’s outlook remains positive as market reforms continue to shift the economy towards greater resource efficiency and private sector growth. The lifting of lockdowns in the third quarter of 2020, robust agricultural production, and a partial recovery of remittances will result in stronger economic activity in the second half of 2020 in contrast to the first one.

Annual GDP growth is projected between 0.4 and 0.8% this year. That's considerably lower than in 2019, when it reached 5.6%. Uzbekistan along with Tajikistan are the only states among 23 countries in the Europe and Central Asia region that are expected to demonstrate growth in 2020 (Table 1). Assuming that lockdowns will not be reintroduced across the country, GDP growth is projected at between 4.8 and 5.0% in 2021.

Inflation will moderate over the medium term but remain elevated by further price reforms. The current account deficit is expected to be around 6% of GDP in 2020 due to a recovery in remittances and a lower trade deficit. It is projected to remain at this level over the medium term as imports of machinery and equipment resume post-COVID-19. This deficit is expected to be financed by higher public borrowing and gradually by rising foreign investment.

The projected fiscal deficit of 7.5% of GDP in 2020 will moderate in 2021-22 as anti-crisis spending is gradually reduced and revenues recover. It is projected to decline over the medium-term.

The wider deficit in 2020 and the medium term will be financed by increased external borrowing, and public external debt will increase to 34.7% of GDP in 2020. Although the debt has increased since 2017, it is expected to stabilise over the medium term.

The country’s external debt remains moderate in comparison with the levels seen in 22 other states in the Europe and Central Asia region. The debt-to-GDP-ratios projected in 2020 for Kazakhstan is 26.6%, the Kyrgyz Republic – 64.2%, Tajikistan – 51%, Armenia – 63.8%, Azerbaijan – 19.6%, Georgia – 60%, Russia – 20.5%, Ukraine – 62%, and Belarus – 45.2% (Table 2).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ING: Russia’s CPI keeps edging up, helped by RUB weakness

Kazakh fintech leader Kaspi.kz eyes October listing on LSE

Russia’s services PMI drops sharply, but remains comfortably in the black

News

Call for “clean” generation of politicians made amid chaos of Kyrgyzstan’s unresolved revolution

Some fear of a ‘north-south’ split emerging as former mayor is greeted by thousands as he arrives back in “southern capital” of Osh.

‘Half of Nagorno-Karabakh civilians abandon homes amid fighting’

Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to accuse each other of indiscriminate shelling. Armenian PM says Vladimir Putin has told him Russia will “uphold certain security commitments” to Yerevan if matters deteriorate to a certain point.

Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of attempted cluster rocket attack on oil and gas pipelines

Yerevan calls Baku’s claim “outright lies”. Markets nervous successful strike could wreck plan to export Azerbaijani oil to European Union from November.

Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanovskaya meets Merkel in Berlin to ask for support

The pair discussed the plight of the Belarusian people following August's disputed election that left Lukashenko clinging on to power with the use of brute force.

Wave of attacks on foreign owned gold mines amid Kyrgyzstan’s political upheaval

Locals express long-held anger at what they see as companies from abroad benefitting unduly from country’s natural resources.

Call for “clean” generation of politicians made amid chaos of Kyrgyzstan’s unresolved revolution
10 hours ago
‘Half of Nagorno-Karabakh civilians abandon homes amid fighting’
11 hours ago
Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of attempted cluster rocket attack on oil and gas pipelines
12 hours ago
Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanovskaya meets Merkel in Berlin to ask for support
1 day ago
Wave of attacks on foreign owned gold mines amid Kyrgyzstan’s political upheaval
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    8 days ago
  2. Armenia, Azerbaijan edge closer to outright war
    3 days ago
  3. Czechia and Slovakia declare states of emergency to tackle coronavirus second wave
    6 days ago
  4. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    3 months ago
  5. UK pulls Turkey from travel corridor list day after revelations spark outcry over true extent of virus outbreak
    6 days ago
  1. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    8 days ago
  2. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    13 days ago
  3. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    8 days ago
  4. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    3 months ago
  5. STOLYPIN: Whatever is happening to Putin?
    24 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss