Uzbekistan’s EV imports surge in 1H23

By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent July 25, 2023

Uzbekistan imported 5,403 electric vehicles (EVs) in 1H23, up 4.85 times y/y. The total cost of passenger EVs delivered to the republic showed a similar level of growth, reaching $167mn.

In June, the volume of imports broke the monthly record for the fifth time since the beginning of the year. Some 1,587 EVs were imported during the month, a quarter more than in May.

China remained the main source of EVs, having sold 4,956 such cars to Uzbekistan. In June alone, Uzbekistan bought 1,476 “made in China” EVs.

Hong Kong ranked second with 348 cars, with Germany closing out the top three (57).

EVs imported into Uzbekistan are exempt from customs duty, excise duty and transport fees. Also, taxi drivers are exempt from licence fees until 2030, provided they transport passengers by electric or hybrid car.

Entrepreneurs enjoy benefits if they set up EV charging stations.

