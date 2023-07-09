Uzbekistan's gold and FX reserves decline third month in row

As of July 1, the volume of Uzbekistan's gold and FX reserves amounted to $33.72bn, according to the central bank's website.

During June, the volume of international assets decreased by almost $650mn. Compared to March, gold and FX reserves lost more than $1.68bn, reaching their lowest since the beginning of this year.

Hard currency assets amounted to $9.57bn – a record low figure for the entire time of publication of statistics. Over the past month, the figure has decreased by $514mn and remained below the $10bn mark for two months in a row.

The volume of deposits of the central bank in other countries, as well as in the IMF, went down by more than two and a half times, to $565.5mn.

At the same time, the gold reserves of the republic decreased slightly, amounting to $23.08bn at the beginning of July. Compared to the previous month, its value was lower by $137mn.

At the same time, the tonnage of gold in reserves increased by 1% to 12.1mn troy ounces (376.2 tonnes) against 11.9mn (370 tonnes) a month earlier. In addition, world prices for the precious metal declined slightly and at the end of June amounted to $1,930 per ounce.