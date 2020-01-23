Western Balkans countries sink on latest Corruption Perceptions Index

Western Balkans countries sink on latest Corruption Perceptions Index
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje January 23, 2020

North Macedonia and Albania ranked on the bottom among the Western Balkans countries on Transparency International’s (TI’s) annual Index measuring the perceived level of public sector corruption, sharing 106th position among 180 countries.

Despite the efforts of the Western Balkans region to join the EU all six countries failed to improve their rankings on the Corruption Perception Index, except Montenegro, which inched up by one place. 

North Macedonia and Albania both scored 35 on a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 marking the clearest perceived transparency and 0 marking the highest levels of corruption.

North Macedonia slipped 13 positions while Albania fell seven positions compared to last year’s ranking.

The two EU candidate countries are waiting for the bloc to set a date to start accession negotiations, after France vetoed plans to start talks at an EU summit in October. 

There have been warnings of the risk of democratic backsliding in Albania, North Macedonia and other Western Balkans states should they lose hope of progressing towards EU membership. 

With a score of 36 points, Kosovo followed the two laggards in the region. Kosovo was positioned at 101st place, falling eight positions in comparison to last year.

About Kosovo, the Transparency International said that the country “is experiencing a shift in parliamentary power that could offer an opportunity for change” following the October 2019 snap election.

"After years of criticising the government and international community in Kosovo for their failure to address corruption, the Vetevendosje party, which recently won a majority of parliamentary seats, has a chance to demonstrate its commitment to combating corruption," TI said in the report.

It pointed out that Vetevendosje was one of a few parties that responded to requests to disclose campaign costs during the recent election campaign. 

“However, it remains to be seen if a new government will live up to a higher standard of political integrity,” it concluded

TI suggested that the next cabinet can do so by abandoning the practice of political appointments in state-owned enterprises and by establishing a strong legal obligation for financial disclosure by political parties.

Kosovo shared the 101st position with Bosnia & Herzegovina, which also had a score of 36. Bosnia dropped 12 positions from last year.

“Bosnia and Herzegovina significantly declined by six points on the CPI since 2012. The country also suffers from weak enforcement of campaign finance regulations,” the report said.

It recalled that during the 2018 elections, political parties and NGOs raised concerns over voting irregularities, threats against voters, the misuse of public resources and unequal access to the media.

Among the Western Balkan countries, Montenegro ranked the best, scoring 45 points and was in 66th place.

Montenegro was the sole country in the region that improved its ranking from last year — by one position — as well for having a score above the global average.

More than two-thirds of countries worldwide score below 50 on this year’s CPI, with an average score of just 43.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Albania’s 2019 foreign trade gap widens 5.7% y/y

Western Balkans has potential for up to €20bn wind energy investment says new report

Enlargement commissioner brings hope to North Macedonia about EU perspective

News

Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000

Ukraine’s population fell behind that of Poland for the first time as an electronic census revealed the number of citizens had fallen by some 5mn people to 37.289mn since the last census in 2000.

Immigration helps ease CEE labour crisis

The labour shortages that have threatened to limit economic expansion in Central and some parts of Southeast Europe have started to ease in some countries, with increased labour migration a contributing factor.

Ukraine’s domestic bond market off to a strong start in 2020 as yields fall below 10%

Ukraine’s domestic bond market got off to a strong start in 2020 as heavy bidding at the weekly auction on January 22 depressed yields to 10%. A year ago Ukraine bonds were yielding 19%.

President of war-hit Ukraine offers 'investment nanny, tax holidays' to potential investors

Any potential investor who invests more than $100mn in Ukraine, will get a personal "guardian" from the government, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is at the Davos conference to talk up Ukraine’s investment case.

Russian Aeroflot carrier taking off for stellar 2020

Analysts are increasingly keen on the stocks of Russian national air carrier Aeroflot after it had a terrible 2019.

Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
14 hours ago
Immigration helps ease CEE labour crisis
14 hours ago
Ukraine’s domestic bond market off to a strong start in 2020 as yields fall below 10%
17 hours ago
President of war-hit Ukraine offers 'investment nanny, tax holidays' to potential investors
19 hours ago
Russian Aeroflot carrier taking off for stellar 2020
18 hours ago

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    6 days ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    8 days ago
  3. Romania to scrap deal with Chinese partner to expand Cernavoda nuclear power plant
    2 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    7 days ago
  5. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    14 hours ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    13 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    6 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    23 days ago
  5. INVISIBLE HAND: Putin’s economic breakthrough that never was
    30 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss