What happened to the Nord Stream pipelines?

Intrigue continues regarding what caused major leaks to occur at Russia’s Nord Stream pipelines in late September, potentially putting them permanently out of action. It is widely agreed that the leaks were a result of sabotage, particularly as Swedish seismologists recorded explosions taking place in the vicinity. However, who was to blame remains far less certain.

Russia was quick to point the finger at the US – a charge that Washington has vehemently denied. Meanwhile the US and its European allies have largely avoided assigning blame at this stage, stressing the need for investigations to continue.

Multiple governments are undertaking their own probes into the incidents. But taking the lead are Swedish investigators, as it was in that country’s waters where the leaks occurred. Moscow has not been allowed to participate in the Swedish investigation, and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson said on October 10 that findings would not be shared with Russian authorities or with Gazprom.

Various commentators have indicated that Russia would have the capacity to carry out such an attack, but the same can also be said of the US and some of its allies.

Cui bono

It has been suggested that Russia might have blown up the pipelines to further rattle European energy markets, and force concessions in the Ukrainian war. However, this argument does not hold up. Russia had already shut down the Nord Stream pipeline, and prior to the leaks, was indicating to Germany that it could solve the country’s energy crisis if it was permitted to turn on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was also severely damaged.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines represented leverage for Russia. Put simply, Moscow had the ability to offer Germany and other European countries extra gas in exchange for pressing for a peace in Ukraine that was advantageous for Russia. No longer able to turn Nord Stream back on, this leverage disappears. Sanctions and counter-sanctions that Poland and Russia have imposed on each other have rendered the Yamal-Europe pipeline inoperable for the foreseeable future. This leaves only two routes for Russian gas to enter Europe: the TurkStream pipeline that comes ashore in Turkey and Ukraine’s transit system.

TurkStream has a capacity of 31.5bn cubic metres per year, but one of its two strings is used to supply the Turkish market, leaving only 15.75 bcm per year of capacity for Europe. Ukraine’s transit system, at least prior to the war, is capable of delivering over 100 bcm of Russian gas to Europe that can be fairly easily distributed across Central Europe. But that leaves most of Russia’s ability to ramp up shipments to Europe in Ukraine’s hands. Moscow and Kyiv already began a dispute over transit terms last month, and Ukraine has declared a force majeure on accepting Russian deliveries at one of the two border entry points, claiming the gas has been stolen by Russian proxies.

It is therefore not in Russia’s rational interest to damage the Nord Stream pipelines, and not only because of the billions of dollars of investment it has sunk into the projects. Their partial destruction means Europe cannot easily U-turn on plans to wean itself off Russian gas, and Moscow has no energy “carrot” to offer European governments that face widespread public discontent over soaring energy bills.

This said, it is an assumption to say that Russia is acting rationally. Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine is anything but rational, as it has left Russia a pariah state, facing huge economic hardship, a potential public backlash to the human cost, a mass exodus of young and skilled citizens, and with Nato ever closer to its door. Even if Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation and recent attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure manage to turn the tide of the war in Moscow’s favour, any territories it gains will not be worth the huge cost of this war.

Alternatively, if we pursue Moscow’s claims, there is some rationale for the US sabotaging Nord Stream. The US is desirous that Europe severs energy ties with Russia, not only to weaken Moscow’s geopolitical power but also make the continent more dependent on its own, so-called “freedom LNG.” With Nord Stream out of action, Europe is less able to backtrack on its commitments to phase out Russian energy. Even if the EU decides that it can continue to stomach a certain amount of Russian gas once the conflict in Ukraine is over, Gazprom is unlikely ever again to play such a dominant role in its energy system.

Then again, there are also reasons to question why Washington would commit such a risky act. Even if we assume the US had no ethical qualms about sabotaging the pipelines, there is a high risk that it could alienate its European allies if found out, especially as investigators across north Europe are scrambling to establish the cause of the leaks. Such a revelation would drive Europe away from the US, and could lead it to adopt a more conciliatory stance towards Russia.

Assuming sabotage was the cause – and it is hard to imagine so many leaks occurring simultaneously unless by design – it is not only a question of who benefits but also who has the capability. Ukraine is a clear beneficiary of Nord Stream’s demise, but it is doubtful it has the capability of launching such an attack. Delivering such damage to underwater pipelines on the other side of Europe would be a much greater fear than exploding the Kerch bridge, if indeed that act was committed by Ukraine.

It seems probable that only a nation state would have the ability to wreak such havoc to an underwater pipeline submerged in trenches in heavily patrolled waters without getting caught. But there is still the outside chance that the sabotage was committed by a non-state group.

Awaiting hard evidence, there are no easy answers explaining what exactly transpired.