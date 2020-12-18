Wizz Air shares start trading on Budapest's BETa Market

Wizz Air shares start trading on Budapest's BETa Market
Wizz Air has one of the highest liquidity reserves in the industry, coupled with one of the lowest cost structures, founder-CEO Jozsef Varadi says.
By Tamas Szilagyi in Budapest December 18, 2020

Shares of Hungarian no-frills carrier Wizz Air started trading on the Budapest Stock Exchange's BETa Market on December 17, where investors can trade with foreign equities the likes of Adidas, BMW, Daimler, Lufthansa, SAP and Volkswagen in forints. Wizz Air shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

"Capital market financing has played an important role in the growth of our company. Therefore, we are glad that Hungarian investors will be able to access our shares through the Budapest Stock Exchange, and thus share in the success of Wizz Air," co-founder and CEO Jozsef Varadi said after ringing the bourse's opening bell.

Before Wizz Air went public in 2015 it planned an IPO in Hungary, but it chose the LSE due to the strong capital fundamentals of the bourse, Varadi told Portfolio business portal.

When asked about a possible dual listing, Varadi said it is not on the table and there are no talks with BSE.

Shares gained 15% this year to an all-time high on the LSE.

The financial markets are increasingly overlooking the pandemic issues and pricing is based on the post-crisis position of airlines, he said. Wizz Air has one of the highest liquidity reserves, coupled with one of the lowest cost structures, and it is the most agile in exploiting market opportunities, Varadi said.

Wizz Air incurred a €243mn loss in the first half of its business year from April to September as traffic plunged due to the pandemic. In the base period, the company reported a €368mn in profit. The company carried 6.5mn passengers in the quarter, down 70.7% y/y, while passenger load fell 94.6% to 64.3%.

Before the crisis, the airline was flying on 710 routes to 154 airports in 45 countries. CEE's leading airline did not give guidance for its fiscal year 2021 due to the uncertainty of the current situation. The airline closed 2019-2020 with a profit of €281mn on €2.76bn revenue carrying 40mn passengers.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Foreign investors eye bargains on distressed Budapest hotel market, but owners won't budge

Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors

Hungary's vehicle exports propel industrial output over pre-crisis level

News

DeSUS party leaves Slovenian government in blow to PM Jansa

DeSUS leader cites "Orbanisation" of Slovenia when announcing decision to quit coalition that leaves Janez Jansa's government with a wafer-thin majority in parliament.

Russian anti-monopoly watchdog could turn toothless

The Russian Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) could become less proactive in curbing cartels and companies with large market shares, Kommersant daily and The Bell suggest after studying the bill on competition and intellectual property.

Putin plays to the gallery during his annual press conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his annual “meet the people” press conference on December 17 that was largely aimed at the gallery as an annus horribilis comes to an end.

Armenia prepares to ban Turkish imports

Following Ankara’s strong backing of Azerbaijan in the recent war, Yerevan is banning many Turkish goods.

Socialist lawmakers in Moldova scrap settlement on $1bn bank frauds

I promulgated, the bill will make any agreement with the IMF impossible, thus blocking the financing promised by the European Union as well.

DeSUS party leaves Slovenian government in blow to PM Jansa
1 day ago
Russian anti-monopoly watchdog could turn toothless
1 day ago
Putin plays to the gallery during his annual press conference
1 day ago
Armenia prepares to ban Turkish imports
2 days ago
Socialist lawmakers in Moldova scrap settlement on $1bn bank frauds
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. New COVID-19 restrictions imminent in Lithuania as medics forced to choose who gets a chance at recovery
    7 days ago
  2. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    7 months ago
  3. Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
    3 days ago
  4. Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
    5 days ago
  5. Belarus’ IT industry in meltdown
    8 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    25 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    17 days ago
  3. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    7 months ago
  4. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    19 days ago
  5. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    11 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss