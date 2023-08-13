World Bank releases $46mn to assist Uzbekistan in cutting industrial emissions

The World Bank has granted Uzbekistan funds amounting to $46.25mn to back efforts aimed at cutting industrial emissions.
A 2023-2028 nationwide project to be implemented jointly by Uzbekistan and the international financial institution has two components:
Under the first agreement, the agreed price of reduced carbon emissions will be $15/tonne. Under the second, it will be $30/tonne.
In addition, $1.25mn will be allocated to the Global Fund for Adaptation and Emission Reduction.
Another $2mn will be spent on the creation of a greenhouse gas registry and the development of a monitoring, reporting and verification system (MRV).
By July 1, 2024, the government plans to introduce a system of green taxonomy for the ecological classification of economic activities.
Turkmenistan on August 12 cautioned Russia that it should not try to extend its influence over the Central Asia-China natural gas supply chain. Its comments came after Moscow said more countries ... more
As many as 65 children in Uzbekistan died after being given the Indian cough and cold syrup "Doc-1 Max", a representative of the Uzbek Supreme Court said on August 11. Officials in the country have ... more
TBC announced robust profits for H1, attributing the success to strong growth in Georgia and Uzbekistan. ... ... more