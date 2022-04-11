WORLD BANK: The impact of the war on Ukraine’s poverty and society will be massive.

WORLD BANK: The impact of the war on Ukraine’s poverty and society will be massive.
The poverty and social impacts of the war will be massive. The share of the population with incomes below the national poverty line may reach 70% in 2022, up from 18% in 2021.
By World Bank April 11, 2022

The following is an extract from the World Bank’s Europe and Central Asia Economic Update, “WAR IN THE REGION” economic forecast released on April 10.  

 

Ukraine’s economy expanded by 3.4% in 2021 as easing COVID restrictions supported domestic demand, and a bumper harvest offset drags from higher global energy prices and a faster fiscal consolidation.

The external position was relatively robust, with gross reserves at $30.9bn, and a small current account deficit of 1.1% of GDP. This recovery was upended by the onset of war in February 2022, which has fully disrupted maritime trade (this amounted to half of the total trade and 90% of grain trade), heavily damaged critical infrastructure and triggered a massive displacement of people.

Access to external capital markets remains closed, with Eurobond spreads peaking at over 50% in early March. A large fiscal financing gap has opened amid a rapidly widening fiscal deficit (due to growing spending needs and declining revenues) and large debt repayments. Tax revenues are expected to drop sharply due to the economic impacts of the war, as well as tax deferrals announced for key business, land and municipal taxes and the shift to a 2% turnover tax. In response, international partners have provided substantial funding through grants, loan guarantees and currency swap lines alongside major financing packages by the IMF, EU, World Bank and some bilaterals. Bond spreads have since dropped 15% percentage points to just above 30% as of April 10.

Compared to the 2014-15 crisis, the banking system is more resilient but faces heightened operational, liquidity and solvency risks. In addition to capital and exchange controls, the central bank has established a new liquidity facility and introduced regulatory forbearance measures to support financial stability. FX reserves stood at $27.5bn (3.8 months of current imports as of March 1). Inflation was stable at an average of 10% in the 8 months leading up to the war; regulated utilities prices and the introduction of price caps on essential consumer goods may restrain inflationary pressures in the short term.

Outlook  

Projections, given the ongoing conflict, are subject to great uncertainty and large downside risks. In the baseline, assuming that war continues for several more months (albeit remains contained to the geographical areas where it is currently occurring), a 45% GDP contraction is anticipated in 2022. This is predicated on massive declines in imports and exports given trade disruptions, a collapse in public and private investments and a large drop in household spending reflecting the large displacements of people, loss of incomes and livelihoods. In coming years, a major reconstruction effort is expected to push growth to over 7% by 2025 amid a slow restoration of productive and export capacity and gradual return of refugees. Still, by 2025, GDP will be a third less than its pre-war level in 2021.

After a significant widening, the non-primary fiscal deficit is expected to narrow over the medium term as gradual fiscal consolidation and cuts to non-essential spending offset increased public investment.

The current account should remain constrained by sizable domestic import compression in the near term but will widen in 2023 and 2024 due to reconstruction-related investment imports (amid domestic supply constraints).

The poverty and social impacts of the war will be massive. Simulations using the most recent macroeconomic projection show that the share of the population with incomes below the actual subsistence minimum (the national poverty line) may reach 70% in 2022, up from 18% in 2021. In the absence of a massive post-war support package, this indicator would still be higher than 60% by 2025. Based on the international upper middle-income poverty line ($5.5 a day), poverty is projected to increase to 19.8% in 2022, up from 1.8% in 2021, with an additional 59% of people being vulnerable to falling into poverty.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Mongolian youth mount protest against ‘unliveable economy’

WORLD BANK: Sanctions set to hobble Russia's economic growth

Romania’s public debt-to-GDP ratio hits 50.6% at end-February

Opinion

WORLD BANK: Sanctions set to hobble Russia's economic growth

Russia’s economy expanded by 4.7% in 2021 as easing COVID restrictions supported domestic demand. This recovery was upended by the onset of war in February 2022, which will see the economy contract by roughly 11%.

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Orban denigrates Zelenskiy

If Volodymyr Zelenskiy hoped to see a change of government across the Carpathians in Hungary, he’ll have to wait another four years – all the while enduring Viktor Orbán’s small, but near constant, jabs.

EM markets see the first net outflow since March 2021 on war fears

The Institute of International Finance estimates that emerging market securities suffered a net outflow of $9.8bn in March 2022, the first outflow month since March 2021, as the global investment community goes “risk on” due to the war in Ukraine.

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Bucha atrocities look set to stymie Russo-Ukraine peace talks

The atrocities in Bucha, just outside Kyiv, will make the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine more difficult to conclude. The two sides had made headway but several difficult issues remain on the agenda, and progress seems to have stalled.

NEMETHY: From rubble to petroruble: towards the birth of a new monetary order?

The recent sanctions against Russia catalysed a sudden fall of the ruble from RUB81 to the dollar to RUB150. But between March 7 and April 3, 2022, the ruble miraculously recovered to RUB85 to the dollar. What happened?

WORLD BANK: Sanctions set to hobble Russia's economic growth
13 hours ago
FPRI BMB Ukraine: Orban denigrates Zelenskiy
4 days ago
EM markets see the first net outflow since March 2021 on war fears
5 days ago
FPRI BMB Ukraine: Bucha atrocities look set to stymie Russo-Ukraine peace talks
6 days ago
NEMETHY: From rubble to petroruble: towards the birth of a new monetary order?
7 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Nato to send more, and possibly more powerful, weapons to Ukraine
    4 days ago
  2. Conflicting reports over Ukrainian troops surrendering in Mariupol
    5 days ago
  3. Does Putin have cancer?
    6 days ago
  4. COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime
    18 days ago
  5. Pro-war motorcade shocks Berlin
    6 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    30 days ago
  2. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    13 days ago
  3. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    1 month ago
  4. COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime
    18 days ago
  5. Rosatom reportedly pulling out of Paks project
    13 days ago

Reports

Dismiss