Yettel Bulgaria urges competition watchdog to block sale of Bulsatcom to Slovenia Broadband

Yettel Bulgaria urges competition watchdog to block sale of Bulsatcom to Slovenia Broadband
Bulsatcom's new Viber chatbot. / Bulsatcom
By bne IntelliNews March 8, 2023

Mobile telecommunications company Yettel Bulgaria has asked the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) to block the sale of assets of Bulgarian satellite TV provider Bulsatcom to Luxemburg-registered telecom service provider Slovenia Broadband, Dnevnik news outlet reported on March 7.

At the end of February, Slovenia Broadband notified CPC of the deal and at the time Slovenia Broadband, which owns United Group, said there was no need to make further checks of the acquisition.

United Media is the owner of the Vivacom telecom and the Nova Broadcasting Group in Bulgaria.

Following objections by Yettel and A1, the CPC launched a probe into the deal at the end of February to find out whether it would breach competition rules.

Yettel claims that the deal would secure United Media a dominant position on the market with over 60% in the TV distribution market and nearly 40% in the internet access market.

In August 2022, local media reported that Bulsatcom would be acquired by the Bulgarian businessman Spas Russev. However, in December media reported that United Group had lent Russev’s Viva Corporate €127mn to finance the Bulsatom deal.

According to the loan agreement between United Group and Viva Corporate, Bulsatcom’s mobile stations and optical fibre network would be transferred to United Group, with Bulsatcom immediately then leasing back the optical networks.

Yettel asked the CPC to investigate whether there was a connection between Rusev’s businesses and Vivacom and claimed that the loan agreement would allow United Group to influence decisions about Bulsatcom.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Gender gap persists in Emerging Europe’s industries of the future

Bulgarian proptech FlatAway raises funds for international expansion

Bulgarian police raid coal-fired power plants in EPPO fraud probe

Tech

How cryptocurrency mining froze a Kazakh city

Inhabitants of Ekibastuz who were left without heating on freezing winter days have a much different understanding of the term “crypto winter” than digital money enthusiasts.

Romanian PM’s new AI adviser runs into controversy

Government promotion of adviser, named Ion, has been accused of using an image of a local school in Ciugud without permission.

Bulgarian proptech FlatAway raises funds for international expansion

Funding round led by venture capital firm Eleven Ventures will support FlatAway's growth across Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

Romanian PM introduces world’s first AI government adviser

AI assistant named ‘Ion’ to provide real-time information on the “opinions and desires” of the Romanian population.

Kazakh fintech star KASPI.kz posts 37% net revenue growth

Payment business Kaspi Pay records strong growth in transaction volume and active user base, with over 21mn users at end-2022.

How cryptocurrency mining froze a Kazakh city
5 hours ago
Romanian PM’s new AI adviser runs into controversy
1 day ago
Bulgarian proptech FlatAway raises funds for international expansion
1 day ago
Romanian PM introduces world’s first AI government adviser
6 days ago
Kazakh fintech star KASPI.kz posts 37% net revenue growth
8 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    2 days ago
  2. Iran announces discovery of first lithium reserve
    7 days ago
  3. A wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia almost reaches Moscow
    7 days ago
  4. Pro-Russian activists step up efforts to destabilise Moldova
    7 days ago
  5. Earthquake jitters drive exodus from Istanbul
    5 days ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    2 days ago

Reports

Dismiss