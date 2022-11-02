Yuriy Vitrenko, head of Naftogaz, resigns

By Dominic Culverwell in Berlin November 2, 2022

Yuriy Vitrenko, the chairman of Naftogaz, Ukraine’s largest national oil and gas company, will step down from his position on November 3, the Kyiv Independent reported on November 1.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the resignation of Yuriy Vitrenko, Naftogaz stated on its website. The reason is currently unknown, but more information will be revealed on Vitrenko’s last day.

Naftogaz has faced a difficult year and continues to battle to provide enough gas to Ukraine during the “worst winter” in Ukraine’s history. Vitrenko stated that Naftogaz expects “constant power outages and problems with heating” due to low gas storage supplies and repeated Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities.

"It's a challenge to ensure that people still have enough heat, gas and electricity during the war," Vitrenko told the Kyiv Independent.

Moreover, the company has to spend money repairing infrastructure damaged by recent Russian shelling, including over 40% of power generation plants, despite defaulting on a debt payment over the summer.

“In the gas sector, Naftogaz has managed to maintain almost the pre-war level. But production keeps coming under fire. Numerous employees have already died – not only because they fought at the front, but also at their workplaces,” he said, the New Voice of Ukraine reported.

Naftogaz defaulted on a $335mn redemption on July 26 after the government ordered the company not to pay in order to “preserve cash” to buy badly needed gas supplies for the winter. The investors argued that the company was still a profitable concern and had the cash to meet the payment and so should have met its obligations.

News

Russia mulls Gosplan 2.0 Soviet state orders system

Russia is mulling reviving the Soviet system of state-controlled supply-side market management, or Gosplan, albeit currently only for the needs of the industrial military complex and the invasion of Ukraine.

Czechia moves closer to passing new public media legislation

Government bill is designed to strengthen the independence of public media and prevent the kind of pressure on them from parliament-appointed boards that has been criticised by international journalist organisations.

Azerbaijan cracks down on alleged armed group backed by Iran

Regime arrests 19 members of group it says was founded and funded by Azerbaijani Shia Islamist group Huseyniyyun.

Poland says Koreans should build its second nuclear power plant

Government now talking about building three nuclear power plants, with two reactors each.

Latvia becomes first EU country to enter recession

Compared to the second quarter of 2022, GDP fell by 1.7%, while y/y the economy contracted by 0.6%.

