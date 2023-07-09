Zelenskiy will attend Nato summit next week and leaders will confirm Ukraine's membership, Stoltenberg announces

Zelenskiy will attend Nato summit next week and leaders will confirm Ukraine's membership, Stoltenberg announces
/ bne IntelliNews
By Dominic Culverwell in Kyiv July 9, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will attend the Nato summit in Vilnius next week, Nato Secretary-General Jen Stoltenberg announced on July 7.

Stoltenberg said he expects that Nato leaders will confirm Ukraine’s future membership at the summit on July 11-12, amidst frustration in Kyiv over hesitancy from some members. Zelenskiy had threatened to turn down his invitation unless Ukraine received concrete confirmation of its accession.

Currently the Ukrainian leader is on tour in Central Europe, where he received backing from Prague on Nato membership. His next stop is Slovakia, where he will discuss the summit with Bratislava as well as defence and energy support.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said Ukraine will get “quite a lot” from the summit. Vilnius has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine’s Nato membership.

“I have a feeling that we will, nevertheless, agree on those wordings that will not disappoint the Ukrainians and will say more than what we are used to saying,” President Nauseda said in an interview with BNS, a Lithuanian newswire on July 6.

Stoltenberg also said the meeting in Lithuania will establish a Nato-Ukraine Council which will aim to bring membership closer and strengthen Ukraine’s political partnership with the Alliance and offer much deeper co-operation for “making joint decisions".

However, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba fired back at the proposal last month, saying: "To establish the Ukraine-Nato Council in Vilnius without taking a decisive step towards membership is like providing a tank without a cannon.”

Related Content

Ukraine sees record volume of international reserves, nearly $39bn

Zelenskiy thanks Czechs for backing Ukraine in surprise visit to Prague

Zelenskiy slams Bulgarian president’s refusal to send military aid to Ukraine at joint press conference

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine sees record volume of international reserves, nearly $39bn

Zelenskiy thanks Czechs for backing Ukraine in surprise visit to Prague

Zelenskiy slams Bulgarian president’s refusal to send military aid to Ukraine at joint press conference

News

Zelenskiy thanks Czechs for backing Ukraine in surprise visit to Prague

Zelenskiy’s visit came just days after the new rules curtailing aid to Ukrainians seeking shelter in Czechia kicked in.

Hungary looks likely to miss deficit targets in 2023

The government looks set to sacrifice its deficit targets in 2023 as bringing the budget shortfall below 4% of GDP would entail unpopular measures.

Lukashenko says Prigozhin is still in Russia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed on June 6 that the leader of Russia's Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was still in Russia with thousands of fighters.

Biden administration seeking to convince Erdogan to allow Swedish accession at Nato summit

US President Joe Biden is looking forward to Sweden’s stalled Nato membership bid winning final approval, he has told Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson on July 5 during a meeting at his office in Washington.

Zelenskiy slams Bulgarian president’s refusal to send military aid to Ukraine at joint press conference

Zelenskiy visited Bulgaria mainly to meet the new pro-Western and pro-Ukrainian government, but clashed openly with Russia-oriented President Rumen Radev.

Zelenskiy thanks Czechs for backing Ukraine in surprise visit to Prague
2 days ago
Hungary looks likely to miss deficit targets in 2023
2 days ago
Lukashenko says Prigozhin is still in Russia
2 days ago
Biden administration seeking to convince Erdogan to allow Swedish accession at Nato summit
2 days ago
Zelenskiy slams Bulgarian president’s refusal to send military aid to Ukraine at joint press conference
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    18 days ago
  3. Ukraine’s slow but steady southern offensive grinds on
    4 days ago
  4. CENUSA: The Cyprus precedent for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia
    5 days ago
  5. Serbian anti-violence protesters show new energy in rally targeting TV Pink
    6 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    23 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    17 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  4. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    14 days ago
  5. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    19 days ago

Reports

Dismiss