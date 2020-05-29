80% stake in Soviet Brutalist Hotel Uzbekistan bought by Singapore's Bashan Investment Group

80% stake in Soviet Brutalist Hotel Uzbekistan bought by Singapore's Bashan Investment Group
If you want Soviet Brutalist, you want Hotel Uzbekistan.
By bne IntelIiNews May 29, 2020

Singapore's Bashan Investment Group has bought an 80.13% stake in Hotel Uzbekistan, regarded as a prized landmark example of Soviet Brutalist architecture, for $23.2mn after offering the highest bid. 

The bidders included six companies from the UK, Turkey, the UAE and Singapore. 

The shares in the 17-storey and 254-room Hotel Uzbekistan, built 46 years ago in the heart of Tashkent and spoken of as Uzbekistan's most famous hotel, were sold by the State Asset Management Agency. 

The $23.2mn amount will be paid within the next 24 months. Bashan is also required to invest an additional UZS400bn (€35.7mn) in the next 18 months.

Hotel Uzbekistan boasts a huge ballroom, very popular with wedding parties. Its design features geometric shapes with visible local influences, minimal ornamentation and a flat roof, all features common to Soviet architecture.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Uzbekistan to relocate Tashkent International Airport 30-35 km away from heart of capital

Uzbek authorities are planning to move Tashkent International Airport by 30-35 kilometres to relocate it away from the heart of the capital city, the Tashkent Times has reported, quoting ... more

Renaissance says Uzbek equities “could be interesting on 3-5 year perspective”

The analytical arm of Russia-based investment bank Renaissance Capital said in a report published last week that Uzbek equities “could be interesting on a three- to five-year perspective” as the ... more

Russian apartment ‘found to have 175 registered migrant residents'

An apartment in the Russian city of Astrakhan has been found to have 175 registered residents, Astra Volga reported on October 31. The Russian newspaper suggested that a local ... more

Most Read

  1. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    2 days ago
  2. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    10 days ago
  3. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    4 days ago
  4. Russia’s VTB trapped in a London lockdown until 2024
    2 days ago
  5. COMMENT: Waking Sleeping Beauty: shaking up Uzbekistan’s banking sector
    3 days ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    10 days ago
  2. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    24 days ago
  3. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    2 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago
  5. TURKEY INSIGHT: The lira’s past 7. Now don’t be a tough guy Erdogan, don’t be a fool!
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss