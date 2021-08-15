Afghans protest in Tehran as homeland falls to Taliban

Hundreds of Afghan residents of Tehran protested against the Taliban retaking control of their country at a protest outside Afghanistan’s embassy in the Iranian capital, ISNA reported on August 15.

Iran is home to several million Afghans, many of whom have married Iranians in the past 30 years. Large groups of Hazaras, a Shi’ite ethnic Turkic group, make up the bulk of the Afghan population in Tehran and other cities.

People at the protest reportedly chanted “Death to Pakistan, Death to the Taliban”. Afghans in Iran often make the claim that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was facilitated by the Pakistani intelligence service.

Earlier on August 15, the director general of border affairs at the Iranian Ministry of Interior, Hossein Ghasemi, said: "Despite the critical situation in Afghanistan and the possibility of Afghan citizens entering the country, a plan for the temporary accommodation of these citizens in the provinces of Khorasan Razavi, South Khorasan and Sistan and Baluchestan was prepared and implemented two months ago."

He added: "Since 1398 [the Persian year that ran from March 2019 to March 2020], whenever the negotiations between the Taliban and Afghan groups and other countries were discussed, we have been monitoring the developments in Afghanistan in the form of a specialised committee with the presence of various relevant agencies."

Turkey, meanwhile, has been attempting to finish a wall along its border with Iran to stop flows of Afghan migrants fleeing the Taliban entering Turkish territory via an Iranian route.