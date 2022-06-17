Albania trails neighbours in auto-parts production but economists see a chance to catch up

Albania trails neighbours in auto-parts production but economists see a chance to catch up
By bne IntelliNews June 17, 2022

Albania has a chance to take advantage of changes to the automotive industry’s supply model following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to help its auto-parts industry grow and integrate with the European automotive value chain, a World Bank Group report said. 

Currently, Albania’s auto-parts industry is part of the European regional value chain, along with other countries in Central and Southeast Europe and the Middle East and North Africa. However, the Albania Country Private Sector Diagnostic Report (CPSD) from the IFC and the World Bank describes Albania’s auto-parts sector as “nascent” and says that other Western Balkan countries, including Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia, have “established a substantial presence in the auto industry, and their automotive sectors are significantly larger than Albania’s”. 

“Albania’s automotive sector is smaller than those of its regional peers, and auto parts account for less than 1% of its total merchandise exports,” it adds. 

Foreign direct investors started setting up auto-parts factories in Albania over the last 10 years, drawn in by “relatively cost-competitive labour costs, improvements in economic stabilisation and the investment climate, and fiscal incentives”, said the report. 

There are currently six foreign companies present, specialising in niche components such as exhaust systems, rubber parts and wiring. They include PSZ Albania GmbH, part of German Group PSZ Electronic GmbH, French automotive supplier Delmon Group and Sumitomo Electric Group’s SEWS CABIND. 

Since the pandemic disrupted global supply chains, with a highly negative effect on the automotive industry, some companies have been looking for suppliers closer to their home markets. 

“Albania may take advantage of the changes in the vehicle production, processes and reshoring of value chain related to COVID-19,” the report says. 

“An important realignment is underway not only for automotive products, but also for production processes and players throughout the value chain. … In the aftermath of the pandemic, heightened concerns about the vulnerability of global supply chains may prompt manufacturers to move a larger share of auto production back into the European region, which could also benefit Albania.”

There are also changes with the increasing electrification of conventional and hybrid vehicles, and the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) subsector. Again, says the report, this may create opportunities for Albania to increase its participation in the European value chain.

The report says that developing the sector “could catalyse job creation by fostering the development of a dynamic, globally competitive manufacturing sector”. 

“In this turbulent time, fostering a robust and sustainable recovery will require a more productive and resilient private sector,” said Emanuel Salinas, World Bank country manager for Albania.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COMMENT: Towards sustainable, safe and smart roads in the Western Balkans

Prime minsters of Albania and Montenegro visit Kyiv in show of support

Macron wants ‘accelerated co-operation’ for Moldova as details of EU ‘political community’ proposal leak

News

Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares the population for a long fight

Putin lashed out at the West during his keynote speech at St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 17, claiming that they were using Russia as a scapegoat to excuse their failure to control inflation.

FBK accuses Putin and Miller of using Gazprom as “bottomless purse” in latest scandal report

A report by Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation claims Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller has allegedly embezzled from Russia's gas giant to fund a network of properties and offshores. Putin's inner circle is also accused of profiting from the theft.

Czechia to appeal €625mn international arbitration award over cancelled blood plasma contract

Diag Human wins investment protection treaty claim in 30-year-old case.

'Ukraine belongs to the European family,' declare EU premiers

Leaders of Germany, France, Romania and Italy announced their support for Ukraine’s European Union candidate status, but with qualifications, at a major meeting in Kyiv on June 16.

All bang and no buck at Russia's SPIEF22

Russia's premier investment event normally attracts thousands of business people from across Europe to hobnob with the Russian elite, but this year a mere 115 Western companies chose to take part.

Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares the population for a long fight
21 hours ago
FBK accuses Putin and Miller of using Gazprom as “bottomless purse” in latest scandal report
23 hours ago
Czechia to appeal €625mn international arbitration award over cancelled blood plasma contract
1 day ago
'Ukraine belongs to the European family,' declare EU premiers
1 day ago
All bang and no buck at Russia's SPIEF22
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares the population for a long fight
    21 hours ago
  2. Turkey’s despair rating score is worse than war-torn Ukraine’s
    2 days ago
  3. DON: Russia may not be fighting for ground but for a psychological tipping point in the Donbas
    6 days ago
  4. Turkey on verge of total bankruptcy says Erdogan’s former economy czar
    2 days ago
  5. Russia preparing for second Africa Summit to build closer ties as it pivots away from the West
    6 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    19 days ago
  2. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    18 days ago
  3. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares the population for a long fight
    21 hours ago
  4. Turkey’s despair rating score is worse than war-torn Ukraine’s
    2 days ago
  5. Nearly 40% of Bulgarians want out of Nato as pro-Russian propaganda strengthens
    13 days ago

Reports

Dismiss