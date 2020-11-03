Albanian students protest against online teaching

Albanian students have urged the Committee of Anti-Covid Experts to re-evaluate the decision to conduct university learning online, local media reported on November 3.

The new academic year started on November 2 for all universities in Albania, but the authorities decided lessons will be conducted online as part of the measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Albania is facing an autumn wave of coronavirus, which forced the authorities to impose new restrictions. In the last 24 hours, 381 new infections and five deaths were registered.

Exit.al reported that students sent a letter to Health Minister Ogerta Manastirliu and the Committee of Experts asking for combined teaching, online and in-person, reimbursement of dormitory and rent payments, free internet for students and laptops or computers to be provided for students who do not have access to online learning.

A day earlier dozens of students protested in front of the Ministry of Education against the online teaching. Many of those that took part in the protest did not wear masks, others claimed that COVID-19 is not dangerous or even real.

In all the country’s universities, 130,000 students have started their studies for the new academic year, of which 21,000 are attending university for the first time.