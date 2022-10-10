Annual growth of Slovenia’s industrial production accelerated to 4.8% in August

Annual growth of Slovenia’s industrial production accelerated to 4.8% in August
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 10, 2022

Slovenia’s industrial production increased by an annual 4.8% in August accelerating by 4.2 pp from a month earlier (chart), statistical office data released on October 10 indicated.

The annual growth of industrial production in August was the biggest so far this year.

On a monthly basis, the production rose by 1.2% in August after dropping by 1.2 % in July.

The annual increase in August was a result of growth in the key manufacturing sector and in the mining and quarrying despite a decline in the utility sector.

Output in the key manufacturing sector went up in August by 8.7% y/y, while in the mining and quarrying sector output jumped by 33.9% y/y. In electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning sector it plunged by about 37%.

In the first eight months of the year, industrial production in Slovenia went up by 3.9%.

Total turnover in industry was higher at the monthly level by 5.2%, and jumped year on year by 25.7% in the eight month of the year.

