Average gross wage in Slovenia down by real 4.8% y/y in August

/ stat.si
By bne IntelliNews October 24, 2022

The average monthly gross wage in Slovenia amounted to €2,008 in August decreasing by a a real 4.8% from the same month in 2021, the statistics office said on October 24.

According to previous data, Slovenia’s annual inflation in August remained at the same level as in the previous month at 11%.

The net wage in Slovenia totalled €1,312 in August, down by a real 3.8% year on year. However it was higher by 0.6% from previous month in nominal terms.

In nominal terms, gross wages were higher by 5.7% y/y and net wages were up by 6.8% y/y.

Compared to earnings for July, average gross earnings were 2% higher in the private sector and 2.9% lower in the public sector.

 

