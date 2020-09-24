Average order value on AliExpress Russia doubles in 2020

The average ticket on AliExpress Russia almost doubled from the previous year to RUB1,500 ($20-$23)
By EWDN in Moscow September 24, 2020

During the first eight months of this year, the average ticket on AliExpress Russia almost doubled from the previous year to RUB1,500 ($20-$23), reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

AliExpress Russia and Tinkoff Oplata, a merchant acquiring service, took a close look at online orders made through the platform in Russia in 2019–2020. The study is based on the analysis of transaction data from 6.5 million Russian bank cards processed by Tinkoff Payment as well as AliExpress customer data. 

AliExpress analysts attribute this spike to the general increase in online shopping activity during the lockdown period (April to June 2020).

During the lockdown, the average ticket on AliExpress and the average weekly turnover jumped by 33% compared with the previous period (January–March 2020). Meanwhile, according to the Tinkoff CoronaIndex, the share of online payments in the Russian economy also grew by one third in April-June.

Tinkoff analysts also noted a 40% rise in the number of Russian sellers on AliExpress Russia during the lockdown period (over 14,000 sellers to date). Initially focusing on cross-border sales from China, where it remains by far the leader, AliExpress Russia has been developing domestic transactions to assert itself against Russian marketplaces.

Orders under RUB1,000 were still predominant, however, accounting for over 70% of all transactions. These most often included goods from Chinese sellers. The average ticket in this category was up by almost 11% year-on-year.

The share of orders between RUB10,000 and RUB100,000 reached 41% this year, up from 23% in 2019, boosted by an increase in sales of Russian suppliers.

AliExpress is not the only e-commerce site to have seen its e-commerce activity soar amid the pandemic. Among other major players, Ozon recently posted record turnover growth in Q2 2020.

 

