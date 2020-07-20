Azerbaijan blames Georgia for helping arm Armenia

Azerbaijan blames Georgia for helping arm Armenia
A Grad rocket launcher on display in Russia. Azerbaijan is (indirectly) accusing Georgia of letting a shipment of the weapons, destined for Armenia, to transit its territory.
By Giorgi Lomsadze for Eurasianet July 20, 2020

A perilous flare-up in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia could have implications for Georgia, the third country of the South Caucasus, which generally tries to maintain friendly relations with both its feuding neighbors.

After a little more than a week of deadly fighting with Armenia, Azerbaijan has turned its attention to Georgia, accusing the country of letting shipments of arms destined for Armenia to transit its territory. The weapons – reportedly rocket launchers and trucks – were allegedly used by Armenia to shell Azerbaijan’s western region of Tovuz.  

Baku didn’t make the accusation openly, instead communicating its vexation with Georgia via government-controlled media, as it often does as a prelude to or substitute for an official communication. Haqqin.az, a news website tied to the Azerbaijani security services, wrote that the alleged shipment was a stab in the back from Georgia; the two countries generally regard each other as strategic economic and political partners.

“How could Georgia allow the transit of military supplies that were obviously meant to be used against Azerbaijan?” Haqqin asked rhetorically.  

Baku’s ire was mainly directed at Serbia, which supplied the Russian-produced Grad rocket launchers. But it also was irked at Russia for supplying trucks for mounting the launchers and at Georgia for allowing the whole shipment to pass through its territory. “Did Tbilisi not just put a ban on transit of military supplies to Armenia several years ago? Why was an exception made for Serbia?” Haqqin asked.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry summoned Serbia’s diplomatic representative on July 20, demanding an explanation, but has not yet taken any formal diplomatic steps against Georgia or Russia. But, if the allegations prove true, Georgia stands to lose most by alienating Azerbaijan, one of its top investors and energy suppliers.  

The allegations thus touched off a domestic political exchange in Georgia, with opposition parties demanding the government provide an explanation. “We know that Russia’s policy of destabilising the region is partly based on supplying arms to both Armenia and Azerbaijan,” said Salome Samadashvili, of United National Movement (UNM), the largest opposition group. “As for Georgia, we have an international obligation not to allow transit of arms across our territory.”

Gia Volski, the deputy speaker of parliament and a senior member of the ruling Georgian Dream party, dismissed the report as nothing but gossip. “There are several media outlets – both in Azerbaijan and Georgia – that unfortunately picked up this rumour,” Volski said.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have blamed one another for instigating this round of the conflict, the deadliest fighting between the two sides since a brief war in 2016.

Giorgi Lomsadze is a journalist based in Tbilisi, and author of Tamada Tales.

This report originally appeared on Eurasianet here.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Azerbaijan says 38,000 signed up for armed forces since fresh Armenia clashes

Azerbaijani authorities crack down on pro-war demonstration in Baku

Death toll mounts as tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan spill over

News

Thousands show up to support Belarus' leading opposition presidential contender

Between 5,000 and 10,000 gathered in Minsk to support opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, wife of arrested blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky. The other former opposition candidates have rallied behind her against incumbent Lukashenko.

Hungarian PM clashes with his Dutch peer over rule of law mechanism linked to EU budget

The so-called frugal states led by the Netherlands set conditions for the approval of the €750bn recovery fund to revive Europe's ailing economies. They want money to be withheld from countries that fail to live up to democratic standards.

Azerbaijan says 38,000 signed up for armed forces since fresh Armenia clashes

Other developments include Baku threat to Armenian nuclear power station, Turkey pledging clear backing for “brother” Azeris and Russian military exercises.

Kosovan president claims he is innocent after questioning in The Hague war crimes court

The Hague-based Specialist Prosecutor’s Office indicted Thaci and other politicians for crimes against humanity and war crimes during and after the 1998-1999 independence war.

Bulgarian ruling coalition tries to distance itself from DPS as protests continue

Protesters accuse PM Boyko Borissov of being dependent on opposition DPS party that has become a symbol of high-level corruption. Far-right NFSB leader talks of government actions “serving” DPS chairman of honour Ahmed Dogan.

Thousands show up to support Belarus' leading opposition presidential contender
19 hours ago
Hungarian PM clashes with his Dutch peer over rule of law mechanism linked to EU budget
1 day ago
Azerbaijan says 38,000 signed up for armed forces since fresh Armenia clashes
1 day ago
Kosovan president claims he is innocent after questioning in The Hague war crimes court
1 day ago
Bulgarian ruling coalition tries to distance itself from DPS as protests continue
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. Skype co-founder Toivo Annus dies suddenly at the age of 48
    6 days ago
  2. Kosovo tightens measures following spike in coronavirus cases
    8 days ago
  3. Who hacked the website of North Macedonia’s state election commission on election day?
    2 days ago
  4. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    21 days ago
  5. Protests in Bulgaria expand to more cities, get support from US embassy
    7 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    21 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    13 days ago
  3. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    21 days ago
  4. Fresh water system in Minsk collapses
    25 days ago
  5. Temperatures in Russia’s Arctic Circle rocketed to over 45C in the coldest town on earth, breaking all previous records on June 19
    27 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss