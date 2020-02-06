Belarus president sees 'moment of truth' in talks with Russia amid snowballing energy crisis

Belarus president sees 'moment of truth' in talks with Russia amid snowballing energy crisis
By bne IntelliNews February 6, 2020

Belarusian authoritarian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has departed for a working visit to Russia's resort of Sochi with the aim of meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, amid a snowballing crisis over Moscow's oil and natural gas supplies.

The meeting should take place on February 7. On the eve of the meeting, Lukashenko said that this should be "some moment of truth" between the two post-Soviet nations.

"We have built these [bilateral] good relations [between Belarus and Russia]. We were the architects of these relations. Are we the ones to break them at the end of our political career? We cannot be here forever. The question is what legacy we will leave," Lukashenko's media office quoted him as saying on February 4.

In December, Putin and Lukashenko failed to secure a deal over the most pressing aspects of the bilateral relationship during a meeting in St. Petersburg. "We now have three groups of questions remaining which are blocking final agreement," Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said at the time, adding that these were oil, gas and taxes.

This was the second Putin-Lukashenko meeting in late 2019. The two presidents were seeking to secure a deal over further integration of the political and economic systems of the two states.

Belarus faces shortages of Russian oil for its two refineries, as Moscow halted crude supplies to Belarus on January 1 after a contract expired, and the two countries are in negotiations over a new agreement.

Minsk said later in January that it had secured a temporary solution on shipment from Russian oligarch Mikhail Gutseriev's company Safmar, without paying a premium. In past years Belarus bought oil on terms similar to those for Russian independent refineries, which involved a small premium.

On January 24, Lukashenko pledged to purchase crude oil "in Americas, Saudi Arabia, UAE" following Moscow's refusal to deliver oil to the post-Soviet nation in 2020 on Minsk's terms.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Belarus GDP grew by 1.2% y/y in 2019

OUTLOOK 2020 Belarus

How interconnected are the economies of Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan? Inflation and rates outlook for 2020

News

Istanbul-listed refiner Tupras’ shares fall 2% as BlackRock shifts positions

Traders, meanwhile, treating Turkish Airlines shares as lira funding source by shorting them, following introduction of short-selling bans on most active banking stocks.

Turkey selling 5-year and 10-year eurobonds

Initial price guidance reportedly stood at around 4.65% and 5.65%, respectively.

Bulgaria’s parliament gives green light to central bank law needed for entry in ERM2

Bulgaria has already applied for membership in ERM2 and the European banking union as it aims to adopt the euro.

Record production at Hungary's sole nuclear power plant

The four blocks of the Paps nuclear power plant accounted for nearly half of the gross electricity generated in the country.

US blacklists Bulgarian judge and his family over “significant corruption”

US decision the day after Bulgarian President Rumen Radev withdrew his support for the government over graft adds to pressure on Bulgaria, rated the most corrupt EU state by Transparency International, to address corruption.

Istanbul-listed refiner Tupras’ shares fall 2% as BlackRock shifts positions
23 hours ago
Turkey selling 5-year and 10-year eurobonds
1 day ago
Bulgaria’s parliament gives green light to central bank law needed for entry in ERM2
2 days ago
Record production at Hungary's sole nuclear power plant
2 days ago
US blacklists Bulgarian judge and his family over “significant corruption”
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    3 days ago
  2. Brexit pushes money app Revolut to shift payment operations to Ireland and Lithuania
    4 days ago
  3. Banks on the run: odds shorten on Turkey losing both Unicredit and HSBC
    2 days ago
  4. Returning migrants and trade disruptions: eastern EU members anticipate the cost of Brexit
    8 days ago
  5. Russia’s TCS Group ventures into fintech in Europe
    1 day ago
  1. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    3 days ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    28 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    21 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    16 days ago
  5. Who's who in the new Russian government
    14 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss