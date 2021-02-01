bne IntelliNews OUTLOOK 2021 – index page

By bne IntelliNews February 1, 2021

Every year bne IntelliNews releases a series of reports on all the markets in our region. These reports take a look forward to the main events of the upcoming year and try to identify the trends that will spill over which are already identifiable.

Please find below links to this year’s batch of reports.

EASTERN EUROPE

BELARUS

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-belarus-199350/?source=belarus

RUSSIA

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-russia-198770/?source=russia

 Full report

UKRAINE

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-ukraine-199161/?source=ukraine

 Full report

 

CENTRAL EUROPE

CZECHIA

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021czechia-199293/?source=czech-republic

ESTONIA

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-estonia-199172/?source=baltic-states

HUNGARY

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-hungary-199230/?source=hungary

LATVIA

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-latvia-199297/?source=baltic-states

LITHUANIA

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-lithuania-199316/?source=baltic-states

POLAND

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-poland-200550/?source=poland

 Full report

SLOVAKIA

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-slovakia-199157/?source=slovakia

 

SOUTHERN EUROPE

ALBANIA

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-albania-199302/?source=albania

BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-bosnia-and-herzegovina-199303/?source=bosnia-and-herzegovina

BULGARIA

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2020-bulgaria-199053/?source=bulgaria

CROATIA

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-croatia-199121/?source=croatia

KOSOVO

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-kosovo-199066/?source=kosovo

MOLDOVA

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-moldova-199298/?source=moldova

MONTENEGRO

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-montenegro-199051/?source=montenegro

NORTH MACEDONIA

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-north-macedonia-199311/?source=north-macedonia

ROMANIA

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-romania-199312/?source=romania

SERBIA

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-serbia-199054/?source=serbia

SLOVENIA

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-slovenia-199115/?source=slovenia

TURKEY

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-turkey-199308/?source=bne-banker

 

EURASIA

ARMENIA

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-armenia-200454/?source=armenia

AZERBAIJAN

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-azerbaijan-201197/?source=azerbaijan

GEORGIA

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-georgia-200220/?source=bne-credit

IRAN

https://intellinews.com/outlook-2021-iran-201626/?source=iran

KAZAKHSTAN

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-kazakhstan-199318/?source=bne-credit

KYRGYZSTAN

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-kyrgyzstan-199815/?source=bne-credit

MONGOLIA

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-mongolia-199301/?source=bne-credit

TAJIKISTAN

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-tajikistan-199335/?source=bne-credit

TURKMENISTAN

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-turkmenistan-199381/?source=bne-credit

UZBEKISTAN

https://www.intellinews.com/outlook-2021-uzbekistan-198425/?source=bne-credit

 

Reports

