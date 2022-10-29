bneGREEN: Iran renewables capacity to exceed 1,000 MW by end of Persian year in March

bneGREEN: Iran renewables capacity to exceed 1,000 MW by end of Persian year in March
/ CC: Pixabay
By bne IntelliNews October 29, 2022

Iran’s renewable energy capacity is expected to reach 1,000 MW by the end of the current Persian calendar year (March 20, 2023), Paven website reported on October 27.

The website affiliated with the Ministry of Energy reported that the growth in solar production in the country was the major rise in renewable energy capacity in the country in recent years. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, the country installed around 50 MW of new PV power in 2020 and around 90 MW in 2019.

Iran is naturally blessed with some of the best insolation of any country on the planet, with huge tracts of deserts able to support the installation of thousands of solar panels. The longest average seasonal (summer) and annual sunshine hours for Mashhad in the north-east of country are about 1,036.1 hours and 2,887.2 hours per year respectively, showing that every city in the country might tap into the solar power trend.

Despite this solar good fortune, the Islamic Republic, through poor governance and over-reliance on cheap oil and gas, has not taken the industry seriously. Recent power outages during the summer months as power consumption skyrockets due to air conditioning in cities like Tehran and the overuse of cheap electricity have spurred the authorities to take passive solar power seriously.

The Iranian authorities claim the issue is not their own directives and governance but US sanctions on the country, which hamper the foreign direct investment (FDI) in solar projects. There is some truth to the claim, as in 2016 several foreign backed groups began the installation of solar projects in the country but all pulled out when US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran Nuclear Deal or JCPOA in 2018, cutting any foreign investment overnight. 

In December 2020, Iran’s MANA Energy PAK commissioned the first solar cell factory in the country, with an estimated 150 MW being able to be produced by the company each year.

The company also said it had been able to produce 1.2 GW of multi- and monocrystalline wafers per year, the component that generates the power in solar panels.

Earlier Iran announced ‘it could produce 5,000 MW of renewable energy from rooftop solar as part of an industry-backed scheme, Shargh on October 17 reported the vice chairman of the country’s Association of Manufacturers and Suppliers of Renewable Energy Goods and Services (SATKA) as saying.

SATKA vice chairman Mohammad Javad Mousavi said this 5,000 MW of electricity produced by rooftop solar would go some way to alleviating Iran’s annual electricity deficit.

SATKA said “120mn toman” (roughly $3,400) low-interest 20-year loans are to be awarded to households who install panels for rooftop solar, but did not say from where the funding would be drawn or which banks would take part in providing the loans.

The Iranian government envisages an ambitious 10 GW of new renewable capacity being developed in Iran by 2025.

Earlier this year, Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian said Iran’s solar farm installed capacity was nearly 900 MW. That’s equivalent to 49% of Iran’s electricity generation capacity from renewables, according to the country’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organisation.

Renewables, including hydropower, account for 7% of Iran’s total energy generation, official data shows. Natural gas accounts for 90%.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Climate window set to slam shut, warns Guterres

bneGREEN: Flattening the emissions curve: too slow, too late, say UN climate scientists

TEHRAN BLOG: There’s no revolution on the horizon, but something has broken

bneGREEN

Kazakhstan: Oil-rich west to become green hydrogen hub

The plan is to turn waters from the Caspian Sea into clean hydrogen for export.

bneGREEN: Climate window set to slam shut, warns Guterres

The world is heading for a 2.8°C rise in global warming by 2100 unless governments urgently improve their emissions targets, the UN warned, otherwise the window of opportunity to take the required climate action will slam shut.

bneGREEN: Ukraine war boosts green hydrogen to the tune of $73bn

The war in Ukraine has prompted new investment in green hydrogen to reach over $73bn as costs fall, making fossil fuel-produced hydrogen uneconomic as gas prices soar.

bneGREEN: Carbon emissions to peak in “historic turning point” IEA says

Global carbon emissions will peak in 2025 as the world reaches a “historic turning point” and governments pour investment into renewables to counteract the energy crisis that has gripped the world this year.

bneGREEN: Flattening the emissions curve: too slow, too late, say UN climate scientists

The combined climate pledges of 193 governments would limit global warming to 2.5°C by 2100, way above the Paris Agreement goals of 1.5°C.

Kazakhstan: Oil-rich west to become green hydrogen hub
1 day ago
bneGREEN: Climate window set to slam shut, warns Guterres
1 day ago
bneGREEN: Ukraine war boosts green hydrogen to the tune of $73bn
1 day ago
bneGREEN: Carbon emissions to peak in “historic turning point” IEA says
2 days ago
bneGREEN: Flattening the emissions curve: too slow, too late, say UN climate scientists
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin puts Russia into economic martial law, makes cabinet war HQs
    6 days ago
  2. Hungary’s Viktor Orban flees Budapest’s huge anti-government protest
    6 days ago
  3. Moldova faces power blackouts after Transnistria halves electricity supplies
    6 days ago
  4. ENERGY CRISIS: Gas prices down but restocking EU tanks in 2023 looks more difficult than 2022
    8 days ago
  5. The rise of Iran's drone and ballistic missile industry
    5 days ago
  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    22 days ago
  2. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    18 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    1 month ago
  4. Poll shows Putin's popularity took hit in September but remained as high as 77%
    1 month ago
  5. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss