Bulgaria’s Dronamics partners with Quickstep for full-scale cargo drone manufacturing

Bulgaria’s Dronamics partners with Quickstep for full-scale cargo drone manufacturing
Dronamics founders Svilen and Konstantin Rangelov.
By bne IntelliNews July 18, 2022

Bulgarian company Dronamics, which produces and operates middle-mile cargo drones, said on July 18 it has entered into a strategic partnership with Australian Quickstep Holdings Limited that will start manufacturing its drones.

The partnership aims to accelerate the scale-up of the Dronamics fleet as demand for capacity on their routes is rising. Demand for cargo drones is increasing in the logistics industry, both lightweight drones for first and last mile deliveries and larger cargo drones for longer-distance operations.

“The turnkey solution partnership will help accelerate the production of the Dronamics cargo drones. With the first units landing in 2023, the long-term plan targets the ramp-up of production of hundreds of Black Swan cargo drones annually in the next four years," the company said. 

In May, Dronamics said it has become the first company in the EU to obtain a Light UAS Operator Certificate (LUC) for middle-mile cargo operations.

It said on July 18 that the agreement comes at a key time as the company is gearing up to launch commercial operations in Europe before the end of this year and enter Australia in 2023. 

“The first strategic manufacturing partnership is a key milestone in our mission to enable same day delivery for everyone, everywhere. As an innovator who is challenging the status quo in cargo mobility, we are thrilled to have the support of an experienced partner like Quickstep to help us realise the full potential of our solution,” Konstantin Rangelov, co-founder and chief technology officer of the company, said in the press release.

The chief executive officer of Quickstep, Mark Burgess, added that the Dronamics solution could revolutionise the middle-mile cargo delivery sector with the partnership giving his company the opportunity to provide its engineering and manufacturing expertise into delivering a large sophisticated cargo drone.

Dronamics’ Black Swan can carry up to 350 kg of cargo at a distance of up to 2,500 km at a cost up to 80% lower than any existing aircraft. The Black Swan is a fixed-wing aircraft that can operate from runways as short as 400 metres, unpaved, and will enable Dronamics to serve customers in small and remote communities. The Black Swan can run on 100% synthetic fuel.

In July 2021, Dronamics signed a partnership agreement with DHL to jointly develop solutions and offer same-day cargo drone deliveries to customers using the drone delivery network and Black Swan drones from Dronamics.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Bulgaria just one step away from early general election

FDI in CEE: It’s about Russia, inflation and populism

North Macedonia to embark on EU accession talks after 17 years of setbacks

Tech

Russia suspected of being behind massive cyberattack in Albania

Attack shut down online government services in Albania two months after Tirana took almost all services online and closed physical offices.

Electric supercar entrepreneur Mate Rimac invests in Croatian agri-digital company Gruntek

Gruntek has developed an app allowing Croatians to rent gardens raising organic vegetables near them and pick what is planted there.

Belarus’ IT sector Part II – War and Peace with the IT sphere

As the growth of Belarus’ IT sector is facing stagnation, it may find itself in the middle of the Belarusian regime’s security and military apparatuses’ goals to increase their defensive and offensive capabilities in cyberspace.

Istanbul-listed Koc launches electric vehicle charging stations unit

Conglomerate also lately reached understanding with Ford and SK On to explore potential for EV battery production plant in Ankara.

Belarus’ IT sector Part I – growth resilience despite tech-worker exodus

While many Belarusian IT workers already began leaving the country after the wave of political repression that followed Belarus’ 2020 presidential elections, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine initiated a second wave of fleeing IT workers.

Russia suspected of being behind massive cyberattack in Albania
7 hours ago
Electric supercar entrepreneur Mate Rimac invests in Croatian agri-digital company Gruntek
20 hours ago
Belarus’ IT sector Part II – War and Peace with the IT sphere
4 days ago
Istanbul-listed Koc launches electric vehicle charging stations unit
4 days ago
Belarus’ IT sector Part I – growth resilience despite tech-worker exodus
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    7 days ago
  2. Russian freight train arrives in Iran, marking new trade corridor milestone
    5 days ago
  3. Hungarian government declares energy state of emergency, tightens utility price cap rules
    5 days ago
  4. Russian court reverses ruling impeding Kazakh oil exports but situation remains tense
    7 days ago
  5. Serbia’s strong tech sector growth defies brain drain
    10 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    23 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    1 month ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    19 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    18 days ago
  5. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss