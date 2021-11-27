Bulgaria’s likely new ruling coalition to make relations with North Macedonia a priority

Bulgaria’s likely new ruling coalition to make relations with North Macedonia a priority
Change Continues leaders Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev after their election victory.
By bne IntelliNews November 27, 2021

The four political parties in Bulgaria that are holding coalition talks and will most likely form a government agreed on November 27 that relations with North Macedonia should become a priority and that a roadmap that could lead to unblocking of the start of EU membership talks with Skopje should be urgently adopted.

Currently the progress of North Macedonia and Albania towards EU accession is stalled because of Bulgaria’s veto on the start of accession negotiations with North Macedonia, imposed when the previous Bulgarian government sought to wring concessions out of Skopje over bilateral language and historical issues.

The international community is putting significant pressure on Bulgaria to find a compromise with North Macedonia and unblock the process.

The live-broadcasted talks, initiated by Change Continues, which won the biggest share of votes on November 14, are held in 18 working groups of experts and include representatives of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), There Are Such People (ITN) and Democratic Bulgaria.

Change Continues said that the country should maintain a "friendly tone" but insist on the demands adopted by parliament earlier this year. The party also believes that bilateral committees should resume sessions as soon as possible and to discus common projects, including establishing Sofia-Skopje flights. Bulgaria should also provide technical expertise to ease the EU integration of North Macedonia.

According to the BSP, Bulgaria should resolve its disputes with North Macedonia but without making compromises on its positions. The party also believes that a wide consensus on Bulgaria’s policy towards its neighbour should be achieved. However, BSP is willing to revise the demands posed by Sofia to Skopje. 

The BSP and Democratic Bulgaria believe the country should draft a roadmap to clear up the issues between the two countries. It should include all sensitive topics so that Bulgaria can have guarantees that North Macedonia will fulfil its promises, according to the BSP.

ITN says that North Macedonia’s EU membership talks should be unblocked as its integration is also in Bulgaria’s interest. However, a new document guaranteeing that Skopje would not have any demands related to territory or minorities, as well as stopping hate speech should be signed. Moreover, ITN says that the EC should engage in the negotiations between the two countries.

Democratic Bulgaria’s Stefan Tafrov said that Bulgaria was unable until now to explain its position to its European partners. The formation proposes a roadmap with specific and achievable requirements for North Macedonia that would also be easy to explain to the rest of the EU.

The news of the Bulgarian parties’ positions on North Macedonia came as the neighbouring country’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced his resignation as head of the ruling SDSM. Zaev previously said he will step down as prime minister in the near future after the SDSM’s poor performance in the recent local elections, which was partly due to the country’s failure to progress towards EU accession. The final announcement of his resignation came following the discouraging signals from Sofia that Bulgaria will not remove its veto on the start of the EU accession talks with Skopje in December. 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Concern mounts over new southern Africa coronavirus variant

Bulgaria confirms veto on start of EU membership talks with North Macedonia

Bulgaria's Payhawk valued at $570mn after CEE region’s second largest series B funding ever

News

Russia, China slam selective invitations to US “Summit for Democracy,” calls the US hegemony on international politics “anti-democratic”

The foreign ministries of China and Russia have slammed the selective invites to a US-sponsored “Summit for Democracy” slated for December that saw countries like Poland and India invited, but some EU allies and Nato members excluded.

More details emerge of alleged coup plot in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told journalists at a press conference in that Kyiv had information suggesting a coup d'état was being planned in the coming months involving the country’s top oligarch and Ukraine’s richest man Rinat Akhmetov.

Leader of winning coalition Petr Fiala appointed new Czech prime minister

Ceremony held under strict hygiene conditions behind a plexiglass wall after President Milos Zeman contracts COVID-19.

Opposition parties in Kyrgyzstan reject preliminary results of parliamentary election

Central Election Commission accused of fraud with claims that votes were stolen during 40-minute malfunction of tabulation monitor.

Weekend of protests against mining projects and pollution in Serbia

Clashes with police as environmental activists protest against legal changes they say benefit foreign investors in polluting projects.

Russia, China slam selective invitations to US “Summit for Democracy,” calls the US hegemony on international politics “anti-democratic”
4 hours ago
More details emerge of alleged coup plot in Ukraine
4 hours ago
Leader of winning coalition Petr Fiala appointed new Czech prime minister
5 hours ago
Opposition parties in Kyrgyzstan reject preliminary results of parliamentary election
10 hours ago
Weekend of protests against mining projects and pollution in Serbia
12 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    4 days ago
  2. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    4 days ago
  3. Ready for war at any time in southern Armenia
    2 days ago
  4. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    1 month ago
  5. Greece goes shopping for new defence relationships
    7 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    4 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    13 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    1 month ago
  4. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    12 days ago
  5. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss