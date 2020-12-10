Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do

Silicon Valley tech giant Cisco Systems has agreed to buy Slovakia-based technology company Sli.do, a provider of technology for virtual meetings.

Sli.do’s technology became particularly relevant in 2020 as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced offices to shift to remote working. The company's technology is used by more than 7mn people.

According to Cisco, Sli.do technology will enhance audience engagement across both in-person and virtual experiences. Following the deal, Sli.do will be integrated into the Cisco Webex platform.

“We believe that the way we work has changed forever. In the years to come, much of our work will happen on video calls and virtual meetings. We realized that if we want to impact millions of lives for the better and truly transform how meetings and events are run around the World, we will need a strong partner,” commented Slido CEO Peter Komornik in a blog post.

"Slido technology enables higher levels of user engagement ― before, during and after meetings and events. The Slido technology will be part of the Cisco Webex platform and enhance Cisco’s ability to offer new levels of inclusive audience engagement across both in-person and virtual experiences," said Cisco in a press release.

"In the massive shift to “virtual everything,” remote meetings and events have become the lifeblood for connecting people in all aspects of their lives ― from friends to family to work colleagues ... Companies are rethinking how they maintain bonds, foster culture and make virtual experiences with employees, sales and customers―on small and large scales―inclusive and better than in-person interactions."

Law company Dentons advised Sli.do on the deal. “This is a very exciting market development, which will help people stay more connected and engaged in these difficult times. We are proud to have had the opportunity to support this very special management team achieve their dream,“ said the co-chair of Dentons’ Europe and global private equity groups Rob Irving.