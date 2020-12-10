Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do

Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
By bne IntelliNews December 10, 2020

Silicon Valley tech giant Cisco Systems has agreed to buy Slovakia-based technology company Sli.do, a provider of technology for virtual meetings. 

Sli.do’s technology became particularly relevant in 2020 as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced offices to shift to remote working. The company's technology is used by more than 7mn people. 

According to Cisco, Sli.do technology will enhance audience engagement across both in-person and virtual experiences. Following the deal, Sli.do will be integrated into the Cisco Webex platform. 

“We believe that the way we work has changed forever. In the years to come, much of our work will happen on video calls and virtual meetings. We realized that if we want to impact millions of lives for the better and truly transform how meetings and events are run around the World, we will need a strong partner,” commented Slido CEO Peter Komornik in a blog post.

"Slido technology enables higher levels of user engagement ― before, during and after meetings and events. The Slido technology will be part of the Cisco Webex platform and enhance Cisco’s ability to offer new levels of inclusive audience engagement across both in-person and virtual experiences," said Cisco in a press release. 

"In the massive shift to “virtual everything,” remote meetings and events have become the lifeblood for connecting people in all aspects of their lives ― from friends to family to work colleagues ... Companies are rethinking how they maintain bonds, foster culture and make virtual experiences with employees, sales and customers―on small and large scales―inclusive and better than in-person interactions."

Law company Dentons advised Sli.do on the deal. “This is a very exciting market development, which will help people stay more connected and engaged in these difficult times. We are proud to have had the opportunity to support this very special management team achieve their dream,“ said the co-chair of Dentons’ Europe and global private equity groups Rob Irving. 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters

VISEGRAD BLOG: An easing of trade tensions but still an uncertain situation for export-oriented Central Europe

Czech companies dominate this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE

Tech

Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google

Seznam.cz claims Google abused its dominant position on the Czech market.

Swedish startup Juni fuses with Lithuanian fintech community

Juni joins more than 200 fintech companies that have already established offices in Lithuania.

Huawei’s economic influence in Hungary is growing

One-seventh of Huawei's European spending took place in Hungary last year, according to a study by Oxford Economics commissioned by the Chinese company.

Kazakhstan: As election beckons, authorities tighten control on internet

Authorities accuse critics of the measure of being Nato stooges.

Facebook pays $53,000 fine for breaching Russian personal data storage law

Facebook has paid a RUB4mn ($53,000) fine, which was levied in February, for violating Russia’s personal data storage law.

Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
5 hours ago
Swedish startup Juni fuses with Lithuanian fintech community
1 day ago
Huawei’s economic influence in Hungary is growing
1 day ago
Kazakhstan: As election beckons, authorities tighten control on internet
3 days ago
Facebook pays $53,000 fine for breaching Russian personal data storage law
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    6 months ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    9 days ago
  3. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    3 days ago
  4. Turkey hits Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with second round of fines
    6 days ago
  5. The Snapback: Russia and EM markets see massive inflows
    4 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    17 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    9 days ago
  3. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    11 days ago
  4. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    6 months ago
  5. Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss