Construction to support recovery in Romania after robust Q1 growth

Construction to support recovery in Romania after robust Q1 growth
By bne IntelliNews May 18, 2020

The construction works volume index increased by 32.6% y/y in Q1 and by nearly 30% y/y in March alone, the statistics office INS announced.

The sector is likely to have contributed 0.7 pp to the 2.4% year-on-year GDP growth in the quarter, based on the sector’s share in total GDP and a growth of about 20% of the value-added generated this quarter.

Although the residential segment might be negatively impacted by lower consumer confidence, other drivers could underpin positive developments in the coming quarters. Firstly, the government has promised to launch major infrastructure projects, and invest 6% of GDP in such projects over two years. Secondly, the logistic and industrial segments will need extra capacity to accommodate a more substantial role played by Romania as a logistics and manufacturing hub, which is a feasible scenario still to be confirmed. 

The annual increase in the construction sector eased marginally in March, but not by much, to 29.6% y/y. Since works have continued on most construction sites in April, the sector is among those expected to drive the growth this year. Notably, the construction materials industry has posted robust growth as well amid a sluggish overall industrial performance in Q1.

The volume of civil engineering construction work, reflecting the government’s involvement in infrastructure projects, surged by 53.3% y/y in Q1, and its annual growth rate strengthened to 57% in March.

The government’s promise of steady involvement in infrastructure projects supports expectations of further growth in the construction sector.

The volume of work on residential construction projects increased by 21.8% y/y in Q1, while the non-residential segment went up by 17.6%.

Notably, the construction activity is seasonally lower in the first quarter of the year: 14% of the construction works for the full year took place in 2019.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CONFERENCE CALL: 5G to turbocharge post-COVID recovery

Most Central, Southeast Europe economies contract in Q1 but outperform eurozone average

Romania’s FDI turns negative in Q1

Data

Russia maintains budget surplus, external position in April 2020

Amazingly In April, Russia maintained double surpluses in its external accounts with a trade surplus of $3.5bn ($35.6bn in 4M20) and a current account surplus of $1.8bn $23.5bn 4M20) despite the catastrophic collapse in oil prices.

Most Central, Southeast Europe economies contract in Q1 but outperform eurozone average

Performance ranges from a contraction of 5.4% q/q in Slovakia to growth of 0.3% q/q in Bulgaria and Romania.

Romania’s FDI turns negative in Q1

Multinationals halted their equity investments and asked their local subsidiaries to pay back their loans, central bank data showed.

Croatia air passenger numbers drop 61.5% y/y in March

Plunge in passenger numbers expected after coronavirus lockdown and travel restrictions imposed during the month, bringing a halt to tourist travel.

Negative surprise as Turkey posts March industrial production decline of 2% y/y and 7% m/m

Despite onset of pandemic and lockdowns market was expecting some growth.

Russia maintains budget surplus, external position in April 2020
22 hours ago
Most Central, Southeast Europe economies contract in Q1 but outperform eurozone average
1 day ago
Romania’s FDI turns negative in Q1
4 days ago
Croatia air passenger numbers drop 61.5% y/y in March
4 days ago
Negative surprise as Turkey posts March industrial production decline of 2% y/y and 7% m/m
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. BALKAN BLOG: Is Bulgaria the next serious hurdle on North Macedonia’s EU path?
    10 days ago
  2. Turkey steps up import compression and capital control efforts
    6 days ago
  3. Russian government adopts a third economic stimulus package, calls for rescue plans by June 1
    11 days ago
  4. Poland’s public radio cancels pop chart list after song critical of Kaczynski flies to number one
    1 day ago
  5. Bar high to Fed swap line for Turkey but Trump could weigh in says former top central banker
    5 days ago
  1. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    29 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    25 days ago
  3. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    1 month ago
  4. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    13 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss