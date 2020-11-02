Consumer prices fell y/y, rose m/m in October in Slovenia

Consumer prices fell y/y, rose m/m in October in Slovenia
By bne IntelliNews November 2, 2020

Slovenia reported year-on-year consumer price deflation of 0.1% in October, while there was a 0.3% month-on-month increase in prices, the Republic of Slovenia Statistical Office said on October 30. 

The annual fall in prices was driven by goods prices, which fell by 0.8% y/y, while service prices went up by 1.2%, the statistics office said. 

“The largest downward impact on the annual inflation (by 1.2 of a percentage point) came from lower prices of petroleum products: the prices of petrol decreased by 22.5%, of diesel by 20.7% and of liquid fuels by 20.9%,” said the report. 

This was balanced by a 3.6% rise in food prices, and higher prices of tobacco (5.3%) and water supply and miscellaneous home services (6.5%). 

The y/y fall in prices in October reversed the 1.4% inflation reported in October 2019. The 12-month average price growth was 0.4%, compared with 1.6% in the same period last year. 

Compared to September, prices were driven up in October by clothing and footwear prices (up by 8.9% and 5.3% respectively) as the new autumn-winter collections arrived in shops, as well as a 5.3% rise in tobacco prices. 

Measured against the harmonised index of consumer prices, in October consumer prices decreased by 0.5% y/y, but rose by 0.3% m/m. The 12-month average price growth was 0.2%. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukrainian companies booked $3bn of losses in the first half of 2020

Georgian Dream poised to retain power after “far from perfect” general election

Saakashvili and Ivanishvili cross swords once more in Georgia’s weekend election

Data

Ukrainian companies booked $3bn of losses in the first half of 2020

Corporate profits in Ukraine were doing well in 2019 and the large and medium-sized enterprises reported exceptionally good fourth-quarter takings, but as the economic shocks struck this year those earnings have turned into losses.

Estonia's retail turnover up 6% y/y in September

Turnover rose strongly in specialised stores selling computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, flowers and other items.

Latvia’s retail trade turnover grew by 5.9% y/y in September 2020

Biggest increase was in automotive fuel sales, up by 13.4%.

Latvia’s 3Q20 GDP fell by 3.1% y/y

GDP down in annual terms but increased by 6.6% on second quarter as economy started post-lockdown recovery.

The coronacrisis has cost Russian companies $47bn rubles in lost profits this year

The coronacrisis has cost Russian companies RUB3.8 trillion ($47bn) in lost profits this year as of August this year, according to the latest data available.

Ukrainian companies booked $3bn of losses in the first half of 2020
19 hours ago
Estonia's retail turnover up 6% y/y in September
2 days ago
Latvia’s retail trade turnover grew by 5.9% y/y in September 2020
3 days ago
Latvia’s 3Q20 GDP fell by 3.1% y/y
3 days ago
The coronacrisis has cost Russian companies $47bn rubles in lost profits this year
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    8 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    8 hours ago
  3. French Orano to join $8bn nuclear power plant expansion project in Romania
    6 days ago
  4. BALKAN BLOG: What’s wrong with the Macedonian language?
    6 days ago
  5. Poland expected to move closer to second lockdown next week
    10 days ago
  1. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    8 days ago
  2. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    12 days ago
  3. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago
  4. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    11 days ago
  5. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss