Croatia’s blue-chip index hits 4-year peak

By bne IntelliNews January 19, 2022

Croatia’s blue-chip Crobex index hit the highest level since February 2017 for the second day in a row on January 19, reaching 2,213.26 points, data on the website of the Zagreb Stock Exchange showed.

The 21-share blue-chip CROBEX index has been rising since the start of the year. A day earlier, it stood at 2,201 points.

The bourse’s narrower index – Crobex10 – also advanced on January 19, for the eighth day in a row, going up by 0.31% to 1,342.93 points.

Turnover at the end of the trading session was HRK10.5mn (€1.39mn), up from HRK9mn a day earlier.

Blue-chip food and pharmaceuticals producer Podravka was the most traded share with a turnover of HRK3.9mn. Its share price dropped 0.85% to HRK700.

The shares of ICT solutions provider Ericsson Nikola Tesla increased by 3.05% to HRK2,030 with the turnover reaching HRK818,000.

