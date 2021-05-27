Croatia’s industrial turnover turns to 11.6% y/y rise in March

Croatia's industrial sales increased by 11.6% y/y in March, reversing a 7.7% year-on-year fall in the previous month, the statistics office announced in its preliminary working-day adjusted data published on May 27.

The overall rise was mainly backed by the increase in the sector of consumer durables that increased by 43.1% y/y, after dropping by 0.1% the previous month. In the sector of capital goods, sales increased by 25.7% y/y, following a 22.7% annual decline in the previous month. Sales in the sector of intermediate goods increased by 25.6% y/y in March, reversing a 2% y/y fall in the previous month.

On the other hand, sales in the energy sector decreased by 5.3% y/y, after falling by 39% y/y in February, while sales in the sector of non-durable consumer goods moved down by 2.5% y/y, reversing a 0.7% y/y rise in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, industrial turnover in March increased by 4.9%. On the domestic market it increased by 3.4% m/m, while on the non-domestic market it rose 10.5% m/m. Meanwhile, on an annual basis, it increased by 5.9% on the domestic market and rose by 23.5% on the non-domestic market.

Through March, industrial sales increased 2% y/y.

In 2020, industrial turnover contracted 7% on the year.